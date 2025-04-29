PSL 2025: Multan vs Quetta playing 11, live toss, streaming details

ALSO READ: 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi hits second fastest hundred in ipl history Multan Sultans will lock horns with Quetta Gladiators in the 18th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday, April 29, and with the league stage of the tournament heading to the business end, it will be a crucial game for both sides.

Currently, Multan, with just one win in five games, are at the bottom of the table and will desperately need to win the match on Tuesday to keep their playoff hopes alive. On the other hand, Quetta, who beat Peshawar Zalmi in their last game, are number three with three wins and two losses. A win for the Gladiators on Tuesday will mean they will have one leg in the playoffs, something Multan Sultans would leave no stone unturned to prevent.

Both Multan and Quetta have been excellent with the ball so far this season but they lack consistency when it comes to batting. So all in all, the Tuesday game will depend on who has a better day with the bat if they wish to secure the full two points from the match.

PSL 2025: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators playing 11 (probables)

Multan Sultans playing 11 (probables): Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Shahid Aziz, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Akif Javed

Quetta Gladiators playing 11 (probables): Saud Shakeel (c), Finn Allen, Rilee Rossouw, Kusal Mendis (wk), Mark Chapman, Hasan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Khurram Shahzad, Abrar Ahmed

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators head-to-head in Pakistan Super League

Total matches played: 14

Multan Sultans won: 9

Quetta Gladiators won: 4

No results: 1

Squads of both teams

Multan Sultans squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Shahid Aziz, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Akif Javed, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Hasnain, Ubaid Shah, Ashton Turner, Gudakesh Motie, Yasir Khan, Joshua Little, Faisal Akram, Aamer Azmat

Quetta Gladiators squad:

Saud Shakeel (c), Finn Allen, Hasan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Khawaja Nafay, Faheem Ashraf, Sean Abbott, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Ali Majid, Shoaib Malik, Akeal Hosein, Usman Tariq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Zeeshan, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Danish Aziz, Kyle Jamieson

PSL 2025 match on April 29: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators live toss, telecast & streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 29 (Tuesday) in PSL 2025?

Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators will clash in PSL 2025 on April 29 (Tuesday).

What is the venue of the Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 match?

Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the PSL 2025 match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators on April 29.

When will the live toss for the Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators take place?

The live toss for the match will take place at 8 PM IST (7:30 PM local time) on April 29.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 match?

The live telecast of PSL 2025 is not available in India.

How to watch the live streaming of tomorrow’s Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 match in India?

The live streaming of PSL 2025 is not available in India.