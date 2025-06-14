Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 11:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Australia's fight will make SA earn every one of 69 runs: Dale Steyn

Australia's fight will make SA earn every one of 69 runs: Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn emphasized the unpredictability of Test cricket, noting that despite South Africa being close to the finish line, the final 69 runs could be their most challenging yet.

Australia cricket team

Australia cricket team

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At the end of Day 3 in the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025, South Africa stands just 69 runs away from sealing a historic victory over Australia. Sharing their insights on JioHotstar’s Cricket Live, experts Dale Steyn, Matthew Hayden, and Sanjay Bangar unpacked the drama and intensity of the day’s play.
 
Dale Steyn emphasized the unpredictability of Test cricket, noting that despite South Africa being close to the finish line, the final 69 runs could be their most challenging yet. “Test matches are built on small moments. Had South Africa taken those two wickets earlier or bowled fewer no-balls, this game might have ended today. But this is the beauty of the format—those last runs won’t come easy. Australia will fight until the very end,” he said. 
 
 
Aiden Markram's century rescues SA  Matthew Hayden praised South Africa’s batting effort, especially from Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma. He highlighted their smart approach and the way they capitalized on better batting conditions. “Markram has been magnificent, striking above 70. And Bavuma, despite battling injury, showed tremendous grit. Their partnership has been near flawless.”
 
Sanjay Bangar applauded Markram’s composed innings and clean technique. “His footwork and decision-making were top-notch. He managed strike cleverly, and together with Bavuma, kept the pressure on Australia.”

Steyn also pointed out how Day 3's slowing pitch gave batters an edge. “We saw signs of this during Starc and Hazlewood’s time at the crease. South Africa batted smartly, punishing loose deliveries and finding gaps with ease.”
 
He concluded by analyzing the duo’s synergy: “Their height difference posed problems for bowlers, forcing constant length adjustments. That small detail helped them rotate strike efficiently and maintain control.”
 
As South Africa edges closer to glory, all eyes are on Day 4 to see if they can finish what has been a gripping contest.
 

