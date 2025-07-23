'Makes up for no recognition at home': Engineer on stand named after him

Farokh Engineer was on Wednesday bestowed with a rare honour of having a stand named after an Indian cricketer in an overseas ground the storied Old Trafford in Manchester.

The B Stand, located in between the Player and Media Centre and the extension of the Hilton hotel at Old Trafford, was formally named as the Sir Clive Lloyd and Farokh Engineer Stand before the toss of the fourth Test.

Both Engineer and legendary West Indies captain Lloyd were in attendance as the stand was unveiled in recognition of their immense contribution to the Lancashire Cricket Club.

It is a proud moment not only for me but for India as well. Both Clive and I were talking about it in the morning. We never thought something like this would be done in our honour. God is Great. This makes up for not receiving recognition in my own country, Engineer told PTI.

Engineer, 87, played the majority of his cricket in Bombay, particularly at the Brabourne Stadium. It is a shame that my achievements are not recognised where I played most of my cricket, he said. However, Engineer was thankful to the BCCI for presenting him the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2024. ALSO READ: Jaiswal makes history with half-century in Manchester Test as Indian opener Lancashire Cricket is delighted to announce that the Club have named a stand at Emirates Old Trafford after Club icons, and Hall of Fame inductees, Sir Clive Lloyd and Farokh Engineer The ceremony took place this morning, on Day One of the Fourth Test between England and India, with Sir Clive and Farokh joined by representatives from the Club to unveil the plaque, said Lancashire Cricket in a statement.

The West Indian legend said it was a privilege for him to share the honour with Engineer. I share this honour with Farokh, a great friend and brother, as well as all our teammates, and the Lancashire supporters who stood by me through triumphs and trials. Cricket has always been a team game, and my name on this stand reflects all the people who helped me along the way, he said. Lloyd, a two-time World Cup winning captain with West Indies, made 219 appearances in first-class cricket for Lancashire between 1968 and 1986. He scored 12,764 runs and claimed 55 wickets.

In List A cricket for the Red Rose, Lloyd scored 8,522 runs added to 60 wickets. He made a huge contribution to Lancashire's one-day successes and went on to win two One-Day League titles in 1969 and 1970 and four Gillette Cups between 1970 and 1975, with a memorable 126 against Warwickshire in the 1972 final at Lord's. Lloyd hoped his recognition will stand as an inspiration for future generations of cricketers. I am deeply honored and humbled by this recognition. Old Trafford has always held a special place in my heartand to have a stand named after me at this historic ground is truly one of the special moments of my life.

What makes this moment so emotional is knowing that young players from here and around the world will look up at that stand and maybe feel inspired, just as I once was walking into this ground for the first time, he added. India international Engineer was Lancashire's wicketkeeper, playing 175 matches for the county from 1968 to 1976, scoring 5,942 runs, holding 429 catches and claiming 35 stumpings. Engineer's dashing displays with the bat and his dazzling skills behind the stumps, sparked a golden era at Lancashire who were the undisputed one-day kings in the 1970s. When Lloyd and Engineer made their Lancashire debuts, the Club had not won a major honour since 1950, but eight years later, having won the Gillette Cup four times in 1970, 1971, 1972 and 1975, and the John Player League twice in 1969 and 1970, the duo had raised the bar to a new height.