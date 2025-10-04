Saturday, October 04, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / India squad for Australia tour: Gill replaces Sharma as new ODI captain

India squad for Australia tour: Gill replaces Sharma as new ODI captain

26-year-old Test captain to take charge for Australia series; leadership shift aims at building for 2027 World Cup

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill. (Photo: PTI)

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

In a significant move signalling the start of a new era in Indian cricket, Shubman Gill has been appointed captain of India’s One-Day International (ODI) team, replacing Rohit Sharma. The 26-year-old, who already leads the Test side, will take charge for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia.
 
A Strategic Shift for the Future
 
The decision was finalised after selectors met on Saturday, with Gill himself attending the meeting. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee informed Gill that the leadership change was part of a long-term vision aimed at preparing for the 2027 ICC World Cup, which will be hosted jointly by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.
 
 
The selectors also consulted head coach Gautam Gambhir before finalising the move. Gill’s appointment, over a decade younger than Rohit, marks a generational transition — one that blends continuity with future planning.
 
Gill’s rise has been swift and assured. In his maiden Test series as captain earlier this year, he scored a staggering 754 runs in five matches in England, averaging 75.40 with four centuries. The series for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy ended in a 2-2 draw. In ODIs, he has already notched up 2,775 runs in 55 matches at an average of 59.04, including eight centuries — one of them a double century (208) against New Zealand in 2023. 

Suryakumar Yadav has been retained as captain for the T20I series that follows the ODIs in Australia.
 
Rohit Sharma: The End of an Era
 
Rohit Sharma, 38, is expected to feature in the squad but will no longer lead the ODI side. His recent form slump, including a lean run against Australia, led to his stepping down from Test captaincy earlier this year. Nevertheless, Rohit remains a key part of India’s ODI plans.
 
Under Rohit’s leadership, India clinched two major ICC titles — the T20 World Cup in the West Indies last year and the Champions Trophy earlier this year, where India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the final in Dubai.
 
Despite stepping aside, Rohit’s impact as captain remains profound. “Runs are not coming but there is no guarantee that you won’t be able to score two months down the line or six months down the line. I am mature enough to know what I am doing,” he said earlier this year, addressing questions about his form.
 
Kohli’s Continued Presence
 
Former captain Virat Kohli will also be part of the ODI squad, marking his return to competitive cricket after eight months. His last appearance was the Champions Trophy final, where his partnership with Rohit was instrumental in India’s title triumph.
 
Kohli, who remains one of India’s most dependable batters in all formats, is expected to play a stabilising role in the new-look side as Gill transitions into full-time leadership.
 
Why This Matters
 
The move to appoint Gill represents more than a simple captaincy change — it is a strategic decision to invest in a leader who embodies India’s cricketing future. With a youthful yet composed approach, Gill’s leadership is expected to shape the team’s ODI identity leading into the 2027 World Cup.
 
His form across formats, maturity at a young age, and the selectors’ backing all point to a long-term plan to ensure a smooth transition from a golden generation led by Rohit and Kohli to one defined by Gill and his contemporaries.

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Upcoming IPO 2025
