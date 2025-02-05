MI Cape Town beat Royals to storm into their first-ever SA20 final

MI Cape Town secured a historic spot in their maiden SA20 final with a commanding 39-run triumph over the Paarl Royals in Qualifier 1 at St George’s Park on Tuesday. Robin Peterson’s side dominated the contest from the outset, outclassing their opponents in every department.

After Royals skipper David Miller elected to field, MI Cape Town's opening duo, Ryan Rickelton (44 off 27) and Rassie van der Dussen (40 off 32), set the tone with a scintillating 87-run partnership in just 9.2 overs. However, a mini-collapse followed as the Royals clawed back with three quick wickets, reducing Cape Town to 91/3.

The momentum soon shifted back to the table-toppers, thanks to George Linde's explosive cameo of 26 off 14 balls, featuring three towering sixes. The Royals' bowling discipline faltered, with waist-high full tosses forcing Dayyaan Galiem out of the attack. This opened the door for Dewald Brevis (44 not out off 30) and Delano Potgieter (32 not out off 17) to pile on 74 runs in the final five overs, propelling MI Cape Town to a formidable 199/4.

The Royals began their chase brightly, taking 21 runs off Trent Boult’s opening over. Lhuan-dre Pretorius (15 off six) played a fiery knock but was undone by Kagiso Rabada, halting their early surge. From there, the Royals struggled to maintain momentum, with only David Miller providing a glimmer of hope through his valiant 26-ball 45.

MI Cape Town’s bowlers kept the pressure on, with skipper Rashid Khan adding a historic milestone to the night. Rashid became the leading wicket-taker in T20 history, surpassing West Indian legend Dwayne Bravo, by clean bowling Dunith Wellalage. The moment encapsulated Cape Town’s clinical performance.