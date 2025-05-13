Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Tuesday. Hesson is set to take charge on May 26, following the conclusion of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). New Zealand's Mike Hesson has been officially appointed as the new head coach for Pakistan’s white-ball teams, the(PCB) confirmed on Tuesday. Hesson is set to take charge on May 26, following the conclusion of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

ALSO READ: Don't see Rohit, Kohli in India's 2027 ICC ODI World Cup squad: Gavaskar A highly respected figure in international coaching circles, Hesson rose to prominence during his successful tenure with the New Zealand national team. His appointment comes in the wake of Pakistan's underwhelming performances in both the Champions Trophy and the recent tour to New Zealand. The PCB had opened applications for the coaching role, receiving interest from seven candidates, including four from overseas.

Indian Premier League (IPL). Hesson currently heads Islamabad United, the reigning PSL champions, and brings with him valuable coaching experience from stints in both the PSL and the(IPL).

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi welcomed the appointment, saying, “Mike Hesson brings deep international insight and a proven ability to build competitive sides. We are excited about the future of Pakistan’s white-ball teams under his guidance.”

Hesson becomes the fifth foreign coach to lead the Pakistan national side since 2023, following Grant Bradburn, Mickey Arthur, Gary Kirsten, Simon Helmot, and Jason Gillespie. However, none of his predecessors completed their terms, with most resigning amid reported dissatisfaction with the PCB’s internal operations and working relationships.

The frequent changes in coaching staff have been a recurring issue for Pakistan’s men’s team, with local figures like Saqlain Mushtaq, Mohammad Hafeez, and Aaqib Javed also taking up head coach or team director roles in recent years, though with limited success.

In addition to Hesson's appointment, the PCB has also named Aaqib Javed—who had been serving as interim coach—as the new Director of the National Cricket Academy.