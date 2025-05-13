Don't see Rohit, Kohli in India's 2027 ICC ODI World Cup squad: Gavaskar

When Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from Test cricket ahead of India's tour of England, many fans wondered whether the two greatest icons of Indian cricket were determined to prolong their One-Day International careers, a format in which they attained many accolades.

ALSO READ: Who can break Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries? However, legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar expressed skepticism over the prospects of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli featuring in the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup. Despite their recent retirements from Test cricket fueling speculation about their future in ODIs, Gavaskar believes the iconic duo may not be part of India’s plans for the next 50-over World Cup. South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will jointly host 2027 edition of ICC ODI World Cup.

"I don't think they'll be playing," Gavaskar told Sports Today, adding, "To be honest, unless they hit a golden patch, scoring hundreds consistently, I don’t see them being part of the 2027 squad. But if they do, even God can’t drop them."

Selectors will decide based on continued ompact, says Gavaskar

Also Read

The former India captain acknowledged the significant role Rohit and Kohli have played in ODI cricket, including their contribution to India’s Champions Trophy win earlier this year. However, he emphasised that selection decisions will be driven by performance and impact.

"The selectors will need to ask themselves whether the two can still make the kind of difference they have in the past," Gavaskar said. "If the answer is yes, then they’ll certainly be picked."

Gavaskar hails timely exit on their own terms

Virat Kohli's top 10 achievements in Test cricket Commenting on their Test retirement, Gavaskar said he wasn’t surprised by the timing and believed both players might have taken the decision after consultations with the selectors.

"For two great cricketers to retire on their own terms is what everyone hoped for—and that’s exactly what has happened," he said. "They’ve walked away after telling the world they’re done."

Ajit Agarkar lauded for bold selection approach

Gavaskar also praised current chief selector Ajit Agarkar for prioritising the growth and progress of Indian cricket, even if that means making difficult decisions.

"You need someone who’s willing to take hard calls for the good of the team," Gavaskar noted. "That’s how you move forward, not in a sluggish way but with intent."

Gavaskar backs Jasprit Bumrah as next Test captain

ALSO READ: Pant or Gill: Who will replace Rohit as new India Test team captain? In a significant endorsement, Gavaskar threw his weight behind pacer Jasprit Bumrah as India’s next Test captain, dismissing concerns around his workload.

"For me, it has to be Bumrah," he said. "If someone else leads, they may overuse him. But as captain, Bumrah can manage his own spells, knowing exactly when to bowl and when to rest."

He added that Bumrah’s awareness of his body and match situation makes him an ideal candidate to lead the red-ball team.

Rohit played for joy, not numbers: Gavaskar

Reflecting on Rohit Sharma’s career, Gavaskar said the stylish opener never chased personal milestones and always prioritised the joy of batting.