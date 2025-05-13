Who can break Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries?

With Virat Kohli retiring from Test cricket, the question of who might break Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international centuries has resurfaced among fans.
At the peak of his powers, Kohli appeared to be the most likely candidate to surpass Tendulkar’s milestone. While he did overtake Sachin’s record of 49 centuries in ODI cricket, his tally of Test hundreds remained at 30.
Kohli is now 18 centuries short of the magical figure of 100 tons (including Tests, ODIs and T20Is), and with his Test career over, he will only represent India in ODIs.
With the T20 World Cup scheduled for next year, India is expected to focus more on the shortest format in an effort to defend the title. How many ODIs will India play before the ICC ODI World Cup in 2027?
In an era where the relevance of the 50-over format is constantly debated, scoring 19 more hundreds in ODIs to break Tendulkar’s record appears an almost insurmountable task.
There is a possibility that Kohli could feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup, to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. However, India is currently scheduled to play only 27 ODIs before the tournament, including a three-match series against Bangladesh in August–September, 2025.
It seems Tendulkar's record is here to stay.
Players with most hundreds in international career in Tests+ODIs+T20Is
Player
Span
Mat
Inns
NO
Runs
HS
Ave
100
50
0
Sachin Tendulkar (IND)
1989-2013
664
782
74
34357
248*
48.52
100
164
34
Virat Kohli (IND)
2008-2025
550
617
89
27599
254*
52.27
82
143
38
Ricky Ponting (AUS/ICC)
1995-2012
560
668
70
27483
257
45.95
71
146
39
Kumar Sangakkara (Asia/ICC/SL)
2000-2015
594
666
67
28016
319
46.77
63
153
28
Jacques Kallis (Afr/ICC/SA)
1995-2014
519
617
97
25534
224
49.1
62
149
33
Hashim Amla (SA/World)
2004-2019
349
437
36
18672
311*
46.56
55
88
19
Mahela Jayawardene (Asia/SL)
1997-2015
652
725
62
25957
374
39.15
54
136
47
Joe Root (ENG)
2012-2025
361
474
51
20724
262
48.99
53
111
24
Brian Lara (ICC/WI)
1990-2007
430
521
38
22358
400*
46.28
53
111
33
David Warner (AUS)
2009-2024
383
474
26
18995
335*
42.39
49
98
23
Rohit Sharma (IND)
2007-2025
499
532
65
19700
264
42.18
49
108
34
Steve Smith (AUS)
2010-2025
353
415
56
17165
239
47.81
48
81
20
Kane Williamson (NZ)
2010-2025
371
441
48
19086
251
48.56
48
102
20
Rahul Dravid (Asia/ICC/IND)
1996-2012
509
605
72
24208
270
45.41
48
146
21
AB de Villiers (Afr/SA)
2004-2018
420
484
68
20014
278*
48.11
47
109
20
Chris Gayle (ICC/WI)
1999-2021
483
551
35
19593
333
37.97
42
105
44
Sanath Jayasuriya (Asia/SL)
1989-2011
586
651
35
21032
340
34.14
42
103
53
Younis Khan (PAK)
2000-2017
408
491
45
17790
313
39.88
41
83
43
Shivnarine Chanderpaul (WI)
1994-2015
454
553
94
20988
203*
45.72
41
125
21
Mathew Hayden (AUS/ICC)
1993-2009
273
348
32
15066
380
47.67
40
69
23
Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: How their International cricket stats stack up?
Tendulkar scored 51 centuries in 200 Tests and 49 in 463 ODIs. In comparison, Kohli has 30 Test centuries in 123 matches, 51 in 302 ODIs, and one century in 125 T20 Internationals. Former captain Rohit Sharma has scored a total of 49 international centuries—12 in Tests, 32 in ODIs, and five in T20Is.
If Kohli does manage to equal or break Tendulkar’s record in the twilight of his career, it would be considered an extraordinary achievement.
Kohli vs Sachin: How the numbers stack up?
Statistic
Test (Sachin)
Test (Kohli)
ODI (Sachin)
ODI (Kohli)
T20I (Sachin)
T20I (Kohli)
IPL (Sachin)
IPL (Kohli)
Matches
200
123
463
302
1
125
78
263
Innings
329
210
452
290
1
117
78
255
Runs
15921
9230
18426
14181
10
4188
2334
8509
Balls Faced
29437
16608
21367
15192
12
3056
1948
6417
Highest Score
248
254
200
183
10
122
100
113
Average
53.79
46.85
44.83
57.88
10
48.7
33.83
39.58
Strike Rate
54.09
55.58
86.24
93.35
83.34
137.05
119.82
132.61
Not Outs
33
13
41
45
0
31
9
40
Fours
2058
1027
2016
1325
2
369
295
749
Sixes
69
30
195
153
0
124
29
290
Ducks
14
30
20
15
0
4
50s
68
31
96
74
0
38
13
62
100s
51
30
49
51
0
1
1
8
200s
6
7
1
0
0
0
0
0
So, who could be next in line to challenge Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international centuries?
Among the current generation of Indian cricketers, based purely on age and potential, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal appear to be the most promising candidates.
Shubman Gill’s record in international cricket
The 25-year-old Gill has scored 16 international centuries since making his ODI debut on January 31, 2019, at Seddon Park against New Zealand. His tally includes eight hundreds in ODIs and five in Test cricket.
Yashasvi Jaiswal’s record in international cricket
At just 23, Jaiswal is another exciting talent who could potentially challenge Tendulkar’s record. He has already demonstrated the ability to perform in tough conditions and is considered one of the players who could shape the future of Indian cricket.
However, he is not a regular feature in India’s ODI setup, with the opening slots currently occupied by Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. His place in T20 Internationals is also uncertain, as players like Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson continue to make strong cases in the shortest format.