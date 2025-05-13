Who can break Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries?

With Virat Kohli retiring from Test cricket, the question of who might break Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international centuries has resurfaced among fans. At the peak of his powers, Kohli appeared to be the most likely candidate to surpass Tendulkar’s milestone. While he did overtake Sachin’s record of 49 centuries in ODI cricket, his tally of Test hundreds remained at 30. ALSO READ: Full list of Kohli's 100s and 200s in Tests Kohli is now 18 centuries short of the magical figure of 100 tons (including Tests, ODIs and T20Is), and with his Test career over, he will only represent India in ODIs.

With the T20 World Cup scheduled for next year, India is expected to focus more on the shortest format in an effort to defend the title. How many ODIs will India play before the ICC ODI World Cup in 2027?

In an era where the relevance of the 50-over format is constantly debated, scoring 19 more hundreds in ODIs to break Tendulkar’s record appears an almost insurmountable task.

There is a possibility that Kohli could feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup, to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. However, India is currently scheduled to play only 27 ODIs before the tournament, including a three-match series against Bangladesh in August–September, 2025.

Players with most hundreds in international career in Tests+ODIs+T20Is Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave 100 50 0 Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 1989-2013 664 782 74 34357 248* 48.52 100 164 34 Virat Kohli (IND) 2008-2025 550 617 89 27599 254* 52.27 82 143 38 Ricky Ponting (AUS/ICC) 1995-2012 560 668 70 27483 257 45.95 71 146 39 Kumar Sangakkara (Asia/ICC/SL) 2000-2015 594 666 67 28016 319 46.77 63 153 28 Jacques Kallis (Afr/ICC/SA) 1995-2014 519 617 97 25534 224 49.1 62 149 33 Hashim Amla (SA/World) 2004-2019 349 437 36 18672 311* 46.56 55 88 19 Mahela Jayawardene (Asia/SL) 1997-2015 652 725 62 25957 374 39.15 54 136 47 Joe Root (ENG) 2012-2025 361 474 51 20724 262 48.99 53 111 24 Brian Lara (ICC/WI) 1990-2007 430 521 38 22358 400* 46.28 53 111 33 David Warner (AUS) 2009-2024 383 474 26 18995 335* 42.39 49 98 23 Rohit Sharma (IND) 2007-2025 499 532 65 19700 264 42.18 49 108 34 Steve Smith (AUS) 2010-2025 353 415 56 17165 239 47.81 48 81 20 Kane Williamson (NZ) 2010-2025 371 441 48 19086 251 48.56 48 102 20 Rahul Dravid (Asia/ICC/IND) 1996-2012 509 605 72 24208 270 45.41 48 146 21 AB de Villiers (Afr/SA) 2004-2018 420 484 68 20014 278* 48.11 47 109 20 Chris Gayle (ICC/WI) 1999-2021 483 551 35 19593 333 37.97 42 105 44 Sanath Jayasuriya (Asia/SL) 1989-2011 586 651 35 21032 340 34.14 42 103 53 Younis Khan (PAK) 2000-2017 408 491 45 17790 313 39.88 41 83 43 Shivnarine Chanderpaul (WI) 1994-2015 454 553 94 20988 203* 45.72 41 125 21 Mathew Hayden (AUS/ICC) 1993-2009 273 348 32 15066 380 47.67 40 69 23 It seems Tendulkar's record is here to stay.

Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: How their International cricket stats stack up?

ALSO READ: Milestone man: Test career ends, but Brand Virat Kohli stays not out Tendulkar scored 51 centuries in 200 Tests and 49 in 463 ODIs. In comparison, Kohli has 30 Test centuries in 123 matches, 51 in 302 ODIs, and one century in 125 T20 Internationals. Former captain Rohit Sharma has scored a total of 49 international centuries—12 in Tests, 32 in ODIs, and five in T20Is.

If Kohli does manage to equal or break Tendulkar’s record in the twilight of his career, it would be considered an extraordinary achievement.

Kohli vs Sachin: How the numbers stack up? Statistic Test (Sachin) Test (Kohli) ODI (Sachin) ODI (Kohli) T20I (Sachin) T20I (Kohli) IPL (Sachin) IPL (Kohli) Matches 200 123 463 302 1 125 78 263 Innings 329 210 452 290 1 117 78 255 Runs 15921 9230 18426 14181 10 4188 2334 8509 Balls Faced 29437 16608 21367 15192 12 3056 1948 6417 Highest Score 248 254 200 183 10 122 100 113 Average 53.79 46.85 44.83 57.88 10 48.7 33.83 39.58 Strike Rate 54.09 55.58 86.24 93.35 83.34 137.05 119.82 132.61 Not Outs 33 13 41 45 0 31 9 40 Fours 2058 1027 2016 1325 2 369 295 749 Sixes 69 30 195 153 0 124 29 290 Ducks 14 30 20 15 0 4 50s 68 31 96 74 0 38 13 62 100s 51 30 49 51 0 1 1 8 200s 6 7 1 0 0 0 0 0

So, who could be next in line to challenge Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international centuries?

Among the current generation of Indian cricketers, based purely on age and potential, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal appear to be the most promising candidates.

Shubman Gill’s record in international cricket

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli's best moments as Test captain for Team India over the years The 25-year-old Gill has scored 16 international centuries since making his ODI debut on January 31, 2019, at Seddon Park against New Zealand. His tally includes eight hundreds in ODIs and five in Test cricket.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s record in international cricket

At just 23, Jaiswal is another exciting talent who could potentially challenge Tendulkar’s record. He has already demonstrated the ability to perform in tough conditions and is considered one of the players who could shape the future of Indian cricket.