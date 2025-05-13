South Africa announce squad for WTC 2025 final vs Australia at Lord's

South Africa have officially announced their 15-man squad for the highly anticipated ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, set to be played at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London from June 11 to 15.

Pace ace Kagiso Rabada makes a timely return to the squad after serving a one-month suspension following a doping violation. He will spearhead a formidable fast-bowling lineup that also includes Lungi Ngidi, who has recovered from injury, as well as Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, and Wiaan Mulder. Promising youngster Kwena Maphaka, who featured in recent squads, makes way for the fit-again Ngidi.

Head coach Shukri Conrad expressed confidence in the squad’s readiness for English conditions. “This is a proud moment for the team. We’ve built a strong red-ball setup over the past 18 months, and making it to the WTC final is a significant achievement. We’ve kept faith in the core group of players who have contributed throughout the cycle and selected a well-balanced squad suited for Lord’s.” Bavuma to lead SA against AUS

Making their first appearance in a WTC final since the competition's inception, South Africa will be captained by Temba Bavuma. The Proteas topped the points table after a strong campaign in the 2023–25 WTC cycle, securing eight wins, three losses, and one draw in 12 Tests — giving them a points percentage (PCT) of 69.44. Australia followed closely with a PCT of 67.54.

South Africa Squad for WTC Final 2025:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Tony de Zorzi, David Bedingham, Keshav Maharaj, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Kyle Verreynne, Dane Paterson, Wiaan Mulder, Ryan Rickelton.