MLC 2025: New York vs Seattle Orcas playing 11, live toss time, streaming

After two defeats in as many matches, the only slight consolation for MI New York and Seattle Orcas is that they’re not at the very bottom of the standings, that spot currently belongs to Los Angeles Knight Riders, who have already suffered three losses. However, by Wednesday evening, one of these two struggling sides could join them there unless they can finally get their campaign back on track. The silver lining? Weather permitting, one of them will finally notch their first win of the season.

Despite both teams being winless, their journeys so far have taken different routes. MI New York squandered strong positions in both their losses to Texas Super Kings and San Francisco Unicorns, while the Orcas have been thoroughly outplayed in both of their outings.

MI New York’s biggest challenge lies in their inability to close out matches, rather than individual form. In contrast, Seattle has a broader set of issues, misfiring batters, ineffective bowling, and a captain who hasn’t led by example. ALSO READ: Shubman Gill embraces English challenge ahead of Test captaincy debut While MI New York certainly have their own issues to fix, their struggles present the best chance yet for the Orcas to make a statement. Whether they can capitalize remains to be seen. MLC 2025: MI New York vs Seattle Orcas playing 11 (probables) MI New York playing 11 (probables): Agni Chopra, Quinton de Kock (WK), Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran (C), Michael Bracewell, Kieron Pollard, Tajinder Dhillon, Sunny Patel, Trent Boult, Naveen ul Haq, Ehsan Adil

Seattle Orcas playing 11 (probables): David Warner, Kyle Mayers, Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Heinrich Klaasen (C&WK), Sikandar Raza, Sujit Nayak/Gulbadin Naib, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Obed McCoy, Waqar Salamkheil MI New York vs Seattle Orcas head-to-head in MLC Total matches played: 3 MI New York won: 2 Seattle Orcas won: 1 No result: 0 Squads of both teams MI New York Squad: Agni Chopra, Quinton de Kock(w), Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran(c), Michael Bracewell, Kieron Pollard, Tajinder Dhillon, Sunny Patel, Trent Boult, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ehsan Adil, George Linde, Sharad Lumba, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Delano Potgieter, Nosthush Kenjige, Heath Richards, Rushil Ugarkar, Kunwarjeet Singh

Seattle Orcas Squad: David Warner, Kyle Mayers, Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Heinrich Klaasen(w/c), Sikandar Raza, Sujit Nayak, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Obed McCoy, Waqar Salamkheil, Gulbadin Naib, Cameron Gannon, Shimron Hetmyer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shayan Jahangir, Rahul Jariwala, Ali Sheikh, Ayan Desai MLC 2025 match on June 19: MI New York vs Seattle Orcas live toss, telecast & streaming details Which teams will clash on June 19 (Thursday) in MLC 2025? MI New York vs Seattle Orcas will face off in MLC 2025 on June 19 (Thursday). What is the venue of the MI New York vs Seattle Orcas MLC 2025 match?

The match between MI New York and Seattle Orcas in MLC 2025 will be played at the Oakland Coliseum, California. When will the live toss for the match between MI New York and Seattle Orcas in MLC 2025 take place? The live toss for the match between MI New York and Seattle Orcas in MLC 2025 will be held at 6 am IST on June 19. What time will the match between MI New York and Seattle Orcas in MLC 2025 begin? The match between MI New York and Seattle Orcas in MLC 2025 will begin at 6:30 am IST on June 19.