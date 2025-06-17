MLC 2025: Washington vs Los Angeles playing 11, live toss time, streaming

ALSO READ: Here's why ICC president Jay Shah is getting trolled after WTC final The pressure is mounting on the Los Angeles Knight Riders as they take on the Washington Freedom on June 18 at the Oakland Coliseum, California, in a crucial MLC 2025 clash. LAKR have suffered heavy defeats in both their matches so far, with questions now looming over their misfiring middle order, particularly Andre Russell, who has struggled with both bat and ball. In contrast, Washington Freedom bounced back impressively after a tough opener, with Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Maxwell starring in a composed run chase. With San Francisco Unicorns and Texas Super Kings already racing ahead, LAKR can't afford another loss. This match is a key opportunity for Russell and Co. to turn things around or risk falling out of contention early.

MLC 2025: Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders playing 11 (probables) Washington Freedom playing 11 (probables): Mitchell Owen, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous (wk), Glenn Maxwell (c), Jack Edwards, Glenn Phillips, Obus Pienaar, Mukhtar Ahmed, Ian Holland, Saurabh Netravalkar, Abhishek Paradkar Los Angeles Knight Riders playing 11 (probables): Andre Fletcher, Alex Hales, Unmukt Chand (wk), Nitish Kumar, Matthew Tromp, Andre Russell, Saif Badar, Sunil Narine (c), Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Tanveer Sangha Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders head-to-head in MLC Total matches played: 2

Washington Freedom won: 2

Los Angeles Knight Riders won: 0

No result: 0 Squads of both teams

Washington Freedom squad: Andries Gous (wk), Glenn Maxwell (c), Mitchell Owen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Jack Edwards, Mukhtar Ahmed, Obus Pienaar, Ian Holland, Saurabh Netravalkar, Abhishek Paradkar, Amila Aponso, Yasir Mohammad, Mark Chapman, Lahiru Milantha, Ben Sears, Lockie Ferguson, Justin Dill Los Angeles Knight Riders squad: Unmukt Chand (wk), Sunil Narine (c), Andre Fletcher, Alex Hales, Nitish Kumar, Saif Badar, Matthew Tromp, Andre Russell, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Tanveer Sangha, Corne Dry, Spencer Johnson, Dominic Drakes, Karthik Gattepalli, Adithya Ganesh MLC 2025 match on June 18: Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders live toss, telecast & streaming details Which teams will clash on June 18 (Wednesday) in MLC 2025?

Washington Freedom and Los Angeles Knight Riders will face off in MLC 2025 on June 18 (Wednesday). What is the venue of the Washington vs Los Angeles MLC 2025 match? The match between Washington Freedom and Los Angeles Knight Riders in MLC 2025 will be played at the Oakland Coliseum, California. When will the live toss for the match between Washington Freedom and Los Angeles Knight Riders in MLC 2025 take place? The live toss for the match between Washington Freedom and Los Angeles Knight Riders in MLC 2025 will be held at 6 am IST on June 18.