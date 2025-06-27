ALSO READ: Can Arshdeep be ideal replacement for Bumrah in India's playing 11 vs ENG? West Indies head coach Daren Sammy voiced serious concerns over TV umpire Adrian Holdstock’s decision-making during the second day of the Barbados Test against Australia. Speaking after the day’s play, a visibly frustrated Sammy said he had sought clarity from match referee Javagal Srinath regarding the process followed by the TV umpire. While emphasising that errors are part of the game, Sammy said all he wanted was fairness and consistency across decisions. His remarks stemmed from two major incidents on Day 2, both of which went against the home team. Sammy revealed this wasn’t the first time he had issues with Holdstock’s officiating, pointing back to previous concerns raised during a series in England.

Chase’s LBW dismissal raises eyebrows The first flashpoint occurred just after lunch, when Roston Chase was adjudged leg-before to Pat Cummins. The delivery darted in sharply from outside off and stayed low, striking Chase on the pad. The West Indies believed the ball had taken an inside edge before hitting the pad, citing a spike on UltraEdge and a visible deviation. Sammy expressed his disappointment, saying the team felt the ball had changed direction off the bat and questioned why the TV umpire didn’t account for that. Contentious catch call against Hope The tension only escalated a few overs later when Shai Hope inside-edged a delivery from Beau Webster and was caught by Alex Carey. Though the catch looked close to the ground, Holdstock deemed it clean. Sammy, however, found the inconsistency troubling, pointing out that if one incident was ruled not out due to doubt, then the same principle should have applied here. He said the images the team reviewed did not support the TV umpire’s conclusion.