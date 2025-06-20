Friday, June 20, 2025 | 08:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ENG vs IND: Jaiswal shines in England, hits 5th Test century for India

Even after two wickets falling just before lunch, the 23-year-old kept his calm and continued to score runs off his bat as his hundred consisted of an impressive 16 boundaries and 1 maximum as well.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continues his good form against England as he completes his 5th Test hundred on the day during Day 1 of the 1st Test against England at Headingley Stadium in Leeds on Friday. He is now the first Indian Test opener to score a hundred in Leeds.
 
Jaiswal reached the feat in 144 deliveries as he and skipper Shubman Gill continue to rebuild India's innings. Jaiswal started with an aggressive intent alongside KL Rahul and gave India a pretty decent start to the game, putting up a 92-run opening stand. The batter consistently looked for boundaries across the field and did find them on multiple occasions.
 
 
Even after two wickets falling just before lunch, the 23-year-old kept his calm and continued to score runs off his bat as his hundred consisted of an impressive 16 boundaries and 1 maximum as well.  Jaiswal continues good form vs England
 
Jaiswal, who has done well against England in red ball cricket over the years continued to put the Three Lions under pressure. He already has three hundreds and two double hundreds against them courtesy of a fine display back in 2024 when England toured India. 
Yashasvi Jaiswal vs England in Test cricket
Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s
2024-2025 6 10 2 790 214* 98.75 1011 78.14 2 4 0 80 27
 
Jaiswal has somewhat cemented his place in the opening position for Team India after impressing against some big Test playing teams like Australia and England among others.  
Hundreds for India in Maiden Test Innings in England
Player Score Venue Year
M Vijay 146 Trent Bridge 2014
Vijay Manjrekar 133 Headingley 1952
Sourav Ganguly 131 Lord's 1996
Sandeep Patil 129* Old Trafford 1982
Yashasvi Jaiswal 100* Headingley 2025
 

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

