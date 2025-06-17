Home / Cricket / News / Star Indian batter Smriti Mandhana back on top in ICC ODI batting rankings

Star Indian batter Smriti Mandhana back on top in ICC ODI batting rankings

Mandhana has a total of 727 rating points, followed by England captain Natalie Sciver-Brunt at 719. Wolvaardt is now third with 719 points

Smriti Mandhana
May 11, 2025, India's batter Smriti Mandhana celebrates her century during the 2025 Sri Lanka Women's Tri-Nation Series final cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Colombo. India won the match by 97 runs. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana on Tuesday moved up to the top spot in ICC ODI batting rankings for the first time since 2019 after South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt lost 19 rating points in the latest update.

Mandhana has a total of 727 rating points followed by England captain Natalie Sciver-Brunt at 719. Wolvaardt is now third with 719 points.

The next two Indian batters in the list after Mandhana are Jemimah Rodrigues and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who are placed 14th and 15th respectively.

India and England are set to face off in five T20Is and three ODIs later this month.

While Mandhana has sat inside the top 10 on the list for ODI batters in recent times, the left-hander hasn't held the premier position since the start of 2019 as a drought of more than six years comes to an end.

The India opener has been in excellent touch of late and scored a superb century during the final of India's recent tri-series against Sri Lanka and South Africa in Colombo.

Mandhana is also ranked fourth in the list of batters in T20Is.

It was Mandhana's 11th ODI century of her career and contributed to the left-hander improving her rating past Wolvaardt, who managed scores of 27 and 28 in South Africa's recent ODI contests against the West Indies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ECB announces new Pataudi Medal for IND-ENG Test series' winning captain

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine to retire post Women's World Cup 2025

ICC to consider 4-day Test match format in WTC 2025-27 cycle: Report

Ravichandran Ashwin receives clean chit in ball-tampering charges in TNPL

Here's why ICC president Jay Shah is getting trolled after WTC final

Topics :ICC RankingsIndia cricket team

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story