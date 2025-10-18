Home / Cricket / News / India vs Australia Head-to-Head stats in ODI cricket over the years

India vs Australia Head-to-Head stats in ODI cricket over the years

IND vs AUS
IND vs AUS ODI head-to-head record
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 4:52 PM IST
Australia is set to face India in the opening match of a three-game ODI series on Sunday, October 19, at Perth Stadium. This 50-over contest marks the beginning of a high-stakes white-ball tour, which also includes five T20Is.
 
The home side comes into the series looking to bounce back from a difficult run in ODIs this year, most notably a 2-1 series loss against South Africa. Their recent meeting with India also ended in disappointment, with a semi-final defeat in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. With home advantage and a point to prove, Australia will aim to kick off the series on a winning note and regain their footing in the format.
 
India, meanwhile, returns to ODI action after their successful Champions Trophy campaign earlier this year. Fresh off an Asia Cup 2025 victory in T20s, the Men in Blue will be full of confidence. Shubman Gill will make his debut as India’s ODI captain, supported by seasoned stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are back in the playing XI. The visitors will be eager to extend their dominant run in white-ball cricket.
 
India vs Australia Head-to-Head stats in ODI cricket
 
Total matches: 158
Australia won: 84
India won: 58
 
Last 5 ODI series between India vs Australia
 
Australia in India ODI Series, 2018/19
 
Australia scripted a remarkable comeback to win the five-match series 3–2 after trailing 0–2. Led by Usman Khawaja’s stellar form, the visitors chased down targets with confidence and outplayed India in the final three games. It was their first ODI series win in India since 2009, boosting morale ahead of the World Cup and exposing vulnerabilities in India’s middle order and death bowling.
 
Australia in India ODI Series, 2019/20
 
India bounced back from a crushing defeat in the first ODI to win the series 2–1. KL Rahul’s flexibility, Virat Kohli’s consistency, and Rohit Sharma’s century in the decider were key highlights. The Indian bowling unit regrouped well after the initial hammering in Mumbai, adjusting strategies effectively in Rajkot and Bengaluru to seal the series and avenge their previous home series loss.
 
India in Australia ODI Series, 2020/21
 
Australia dominated the three-match series at home, winning 2–1. The hosts posted back-to-back 350+ totals in the first two games, thanks to the aggressive top-order pairing of Finch and Smith. India’s bowlers struggled on flat decks, but they managed a consolation win in the final ODI in Canberra. The series exposed India’s bowling depth issues but also saw Hardik Pandya emerge as a reliable finisher.
 
Australia in India ODI Series, 2022/23
 
Australia edged India 2–1 in a closely contested series. After losing the opener, the visitors bounced back with two convincing wins, including a low-scoring thriller in Chennai. Mitchell Starc’s fiery spells dismantled India’s top order, while Adam Zampa spun a web around the middle overs. India’s batting frailty under pressure was a concern, but the series proved valuable ahead of the World Cup.
 
Australia in India ODI Series, 2023/24
 
India clinched the three-match series 2–1, showcasing strength ahead of the World Cup. After a dominant start, India rested key players for the dead rubber, allowing Australia to grab a consolation win. KL Rahul led with composure, and Ruturaj Gaikwad impressed at the top. The series also saw the return of Jasprit Bumrah, who looked sharp after injury, boosting India’s pace attack.

Topics :India cricket teamAustralia cricket team

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

