IND vs WI: Siraj marks major milestone with 4-wicket haul in Ahmedabad

Siraj surpassed Mitchell Starc (29 wickets), while Nathan Lyon (24) and Shamar Joseph (22) round out the top four.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 1:14 PM IST
Mohammed Siraj’s rise in Test cricket continues to gain momentum, as the Indian pacer etched yet another milestone on the opening morning of the first Test against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. His performance underscored why he’s becoming one of the most reliable red-ball bowlers in the world as the pacer bags a 4-fer on the day.
 
New Milestone for 2025: Highest Wicket-Taker Among WTC Bowlers
 
Siraj’s brilliant spell dismantled the West Indies top order, sending shockwaves through their batting lineup. By claiming four wickets before tea, Siraj not only gave India the upper hand early on but also reached a personal landmark, he now has 31 wickets in the 2025 calendar year, the most by any bowler from World Test Championship nations. 
Most Test wickets in 2025 (Among WTC teams)
Rank Player Country Wickets in 2025
1 Mohammed Siraj India 31
2 Mitchell Starc Australia 29
3 Nathan Lyon Australia 24
4 Shamar Joseph West Indies 22
 
He surpassed Australia’s Mitchell Starc (29 wickets), while Nathan Lyon (24) and Shamar Joseph (22) round out the top four. This group has dominated the narrative in the bowling department throughout the year.  Check IND vs WI LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1 and full scorecard here 
 
Siraj’s Versatility: New-Ball Strikes and Crucial Breakthroughs
 
What makes Siraj such a vital cog in India’s pace unit is his ability to strike at both ends of an innings. With the new ball, he’s consistently removed top-order batters. Once the ball loses its shine, he’s equally effective at dismissing set batters, often breaking crucial partnerships. This adaptability has helped India maintain control across different conditions and opposition.
 
Stepping Up When It Mattered Most
 
Earlier in the year, during India’s Test series against England, Siraj embraced the responsibility of leading the pace attack in the absence of a fully utilized Jasprit Bumrah, who was being carefully managed due to workload concerns. Siraj was under pressure due to inconsistent form, but he responded with match-defining performances.
 
Whether it was removing the top three with the new ball or breaking partnerships in the middle overs, Siraj delivered. His finest moment came during the fifth Test, when his late spell secured a series-leveling win for India.
 
India’s Pace Spearhead for the Future
 
From being a supporting act to now leading the charge, Siraj’s evolution in red-ball cricket has been impressive. With increasing maturity, a knack for breakthroughs, and a growing list of accolades, Mohammed Siraj is steadily carving out a place among the modern greats of Test bowling.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Mohammed SirajIndia vs West IndiesTest CricketIndia cricket teamWest Indies cricket teamICC World Test Championship

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

