IPL 2025: Highest run scorers and wicket takers in LSG vs PBKS matches

IPL 2025: Highest run scorers and wicket takers in LSG vs PBKS matches

Marcus Stoinis, who was part of LSG till IPL 2024, will be taking the field today for PBKS after joining them during the IPL 2025 mega auctions

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

The caravan of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has now arrived at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium for the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings. This will be an interesting match as it will feature two of the most expensive players in IPL history going toe-to-toe against each other.
 
Rishabh Pant (Rs 27 crore) will be seen leading LSG, while Shreyas Iyer (Rs 26.75 crore) will be calling the shots for PBKS. Since LSG is one of the new franchises alongside GT in the league, they do not have a long historical rivalry record against the Punjab-based franchise, as these two sides have only crossed paths four times in the last three seasons. However, despite that, there have been some exceptional individual performances recorded in their matches against each other. Today, we will take a look at some of these best performers who lead the charts of top run scorers and wicket takers in the LSG vs PBKS matches.
 
 
Check all the stats related to LSG vs PBKS matches in-pics below:
   
LSG vs PBKS: Top run scorers

3) Quinton de Kock (100 runs)
 
The former LSG opener, despite playing just two matches against Punjab Kings, is at number three in the top scorers’ list of their rivalry. The Proteas batter has scored 100 runs in two games at an average of 50. His strike rate is 133.33 and his best score was 54. However, Quinton will not be in action today as he switched sides to KKR after the 2025 mega auctions. 
 
2) Marcus Stoinis (107 runs)
 
The Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is number two on the list with 107 runs from four matches, with an average of 26.75 and a strike rate of 159.70. His highest score is 72. Notably, while all these runs from Stoinis came while donning the LSG jersey, he will be taking the field today for PBKS after joining them during the IPL 2025 mega auctions.
 
1) KL Rahul (107 runs)
 
The former LSG skipper, who led the side from 2022 to 2024 before joining DC in 2025, is at the top with 107 runs in four games. He has an average of 26.75 and a strike rate of 125.88 in these matches. His innings of 74 is the highest amongst the top three players in the list.
 
LSG vs PBKS: Top wicket takers
 
3) Mohsin Khan (5 wickets)
 
The young pacer Mohsin Khan is the third-highest wicket taker with five wickets from two LSG vs PBKS matches. However, his economy rate of 7.25 and average of 11.60 is the best amongst the top three players. To the disappointment of LSG fans, despite being retained by LSG for IPL 2025, Mohsin will not be taking the field against PBKS today as he has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury. LSG has already signed Shardul Thakur as his replacement.
 
2) Sam Curran (7 wickets)
 
The former PBKS skipper and most expensive player of IPL 2023, Sam Curran, is at the second spot in the list with seven wickets from three games. He will also not be in action today as he is playing for five-time champions CSK in IPL 2025.
 
1) Kagiso Rabada (9 wickets)
 
The South African pacer Kagiso Rabada, who was part of PBKS till IPL 2024 before joining GT in IPL 2025, is the best bowler in LSG vs PBKS matches. He has taken nine wickets in four games in the PBKS jersey at an average of 18 to hold the fort.
 

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

