WPL 2025: "100 % effort", MI coach to players ahead of eliminator vs GG

The inaugural champions of WPL, Mumbai Indians, are gearing up for the eliminator match of WPL 2025 against Gujarat Giants today at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium, the same venue where they lifted the WPL 2023 trophy. The head coach of the team, Charlotte Edwards, delivered a strong message to her players during the practice session, urging them to give their 100 per cent effort in the knockout game on Thursday.

MI also shared a video of Edwards’ message on their Instagram page, where players can be seen sweating it out on the ground to ensure their preparations are up to the mark for the crucial clash.

Check the full video here:

If MI manage to keep their unbeaten run alive against GG, fans can see a rematch of the WPL 2023 final in WPL 2025, as the runners-up of the last two seasons, Delhi Capitals, have already booked their place in the final after finishing at the top of the points table for the third time in a row.