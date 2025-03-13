Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
WPL 2025: "100 % effort", MI coach to players ahead of eliminator vs GG

If MI manage to keep their unbeaten run alive against GG, fans can see a rematch of the WPL 2023 final in WPL 2025

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

The inaugural champions of WPL, Mumbai Indians, are gearing up for the eliminator match of WPL 2025 against Gujarat Giants today at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium, the same venue where they lifted the WPL 2023 trophy. The head coach of the team, Charlotte Edwards, delivered a strong message to her players during the practice session, urging them to give their 100 per cent effort in the knockout game on Thursday.
 
MI also shared a video of Edwards’ message on their Instagram page, where players can be seen sweating it out on the ground to ensure their preparations are up to the mark for the crucial clash.
 
 
Goswami leads bowlers in the nets 
MI’s mentor and bowling coach, Jhulan Goswami, was also seen in a separate video posted by MI, where she was spending time in the nets with the team’s bowlers—Shabnim Ismail, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Parunika, and others.
 
MI looking to continue unbeaten run vs GG 
Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians will be a much more confident side in WPL 2025 in comparison to their opponents for the night, Gujarat Giants, as they have so far won all six clashes against the Gujarat-based franchise in WPL. In addition to that, they have only lost at Brabourne Stadium once, which was their last league game of WPL 2025 against RCB. 
 
If MI manage to keep their unbeaten run alive against GG, fans can see a rematch of the WPL 2023 final in WPL 2025, as the runners-up of the last two seasons, Delhi Capitals, have already booked their place in the final after finishing at the top of the points table for the third time in a row.
 

Topics : Mumbai Indians Women's Premier League Women's T20 T20 cricket

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

