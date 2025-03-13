WPL 2025 eliminator MI vs GG: Pitch report, key stats of Brabourne Stadium

After 20 enthralling league matches, the caravan of WPL 2025 has reached its playoff stage. The first match of the playoff will be the eliminator between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants on Thursday, March 13. This will be the third time Mumbai Indians will feature in the eliminator of WPL. The first time they played in WPL 2023, they beat UP Warriorz and went on to lift the trophy at this very venue. The second time, they lost to the eventual WPL 2024 winners, Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will try to repeat what they did in the inaugural season and beat Gujarat Giants to qualify for the final of WPL 2025 for the second time.

On the other hand, after finishing at the bottom of the table in the first two seasons, Gujarat Giants stood tall this season and booked their place in the playoffs under their new skipper, Ashleigh Gardner. They will look to continue their Cinderella run on Thursday and book their place in the final of WPL 2025 for the first time by beating the inaugural champions at their own den, Brabourne Stadium.

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai: Pitch report for MI vs GG WPL 2025 eliminator match

The pitch at Brabourne Stadium is expected to offer favourable conditions for batters, allowing them to play their shots with ease, as seen in the first two matches. As the match progresses, spinners are likely to become more effective, particularly in the middle overs when the pitch starts to offer more grip. Teams that win the toss will look to bat first and make the most of the batting-friendly track by putting a big total on the board. So far, in both the games at this venue in WPL 2025, the team batting first has won, as there is not much advantage of dew in the second innings.

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai: WPL T20 records

Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai has witnessed 13 matches in the Women’s Premier League (including two matches so far in WPL 2025), with a close contest between teams batting first and those chasing. Chasing teams have a slight advantage, winning seven times, while teams batting first have secured victory six times. The average first-innings score at the venue is 166, making it a balanced ground for both batters and bowlers.

The highest total recorded at Brabourne is 223 for 2, set by Delhi Capitals against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2023. On the other hand, the lowest total posted at the venue is 107 for 9, scored by Gujarat Giants against Mumbai Indians in the same season. The highest successful run chase was 189 for 2 by RCB against GG, while the lowest total successfully defended was 147 for 4 by Gujarat Giants against Delhi Capitals.

In the batting records, Sophie Devine (RCB) holds the most runs at Brabourne with 231, including the highest individual score of 99 for Gujarat Giants in 2023. She also leads the six-hitting charts with 12 maximums at the ground. Meanwhile, Tahlia McGrath (UP Warriorz) has registered the most half-centuries at the venue, scoring three, though no batter has reached a century here yet.

On the bowling front, Hayley Matthews (Mumbai Indians) has been the standout performer, picking up 15 wickets, the most at the venue. The best bowling figures in a match belong to Tara Norris (Delhi Capitals), who claimed 5 for 29 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2023.