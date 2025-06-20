Sudharsan 1st Indian player in 38 years to debut with sub-40 FC average

Sai Sudharsan marked his Test debut for India in the opening match of the five-Test series against England at Headingley on Friday. The left-handed batter entered the international red-ball arena with a first-class average of 39.93—placing him in a rare statistical category for Indian top-order batters.

Remarkably, Sudharsan becomes the first Indian top-order player in over three decades to make a Test debut with a first-class average below 40. The last instance dates back to 1987/88, when Woorkeri Raman debuted against the West Indies in Chennai with a sub-40 average.

Check India vs England 1st Test full scorecard and match details here

Sai Sudharsan Career Stats Format Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100s 50s 4s 6s Ct ODIs 3 3 1 127 62 63.5 142 89.43 0 2 17 1 1 T20Is 1 - - - - - - - - - - - 0 FC 29 49 0 1957 213 39.93 3554 55.06 7 5 205 10 20 List A 28 27 4 1396 154 60.69 1460 95.61 6 6 153 17 8 T20s 60 59 7 2271 108* 43.67 1645 138.05 2 14 228 56 16

Despite the modest number, Sudharsan's inclusion reflects India's faith in his temperament and recent form. Known for his calm presence and elegant strokeplay, the 22-year-old has already made an impression in domestic cricket and limited-overs internationals.

With stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli having retired from Tests, India’s batting line-up is undergoing a significant transition. Sudharsan’s promotion to the No. 3 spot signals a bold move by the team management, as India looks to build its next generation of red-ball mainstays.

All eyes will now be on Sudharsan to convert potential into performance in challenging English conditions.