Orange & Purple Cap holder list; PBKS, MI defeated CSK, RR yesterday

In the night, Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals in the last over as Tim David smashed three sixes in a row in Jason Holder's over. It was a crucial match for Mumbai Indians as they were in 9th position in the points table, and these two points pushed them up to seventh rank.
Delhi Capitals is the worst-performing team so far and is currently at the bottom of the points table with only two wins in 8 matches. KKR and SRH rank 8th and 9th with six points each in 9 and 8 matches, respectively.
Orange Cap holders list
- Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR): 428 runs in 9 matches
- Faf du Plessis (RCB): 422 runs in 8 matches
- Devon Conway (CSK): 414 runs in 9 matches
- Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): 354 runs in 9 matches
- Virat Kohli (RCB): 333 runs in 8 matches
Purple Cap holders in IPL 2023 Batters help you win matches, and Bowlers help you win the tournament. It holds true in the case of IPL 2023 also. Few bowlers have also played exceptionally well in IPL 2023.
Here's the list of top wicket-takers and purple cap holders in IPLl 2023:
- Tushar Deshpande (CSK): 17 wickets in 9 matches
- Arshdeep Singh (PBKS): 15 Wickets in 9 matches
- Mohammed Siraj (RCB): 14 Wickets in 8 matches
- Rashid Khan (GT): 14 wickets in 8 wickets
- Ravichandran Ashwin (RR): 13 wickets in 9 matches