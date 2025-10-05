PAK captain Fatima argues with umpire after Muneeba's controversial run-out

The series of on and off-field controversies between India and Pakistan’s cricket teams seems to have no end, as after a controversial Asia Cup 2025, the drama continues to unfold between the two teams in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in Colombo. The match started with captains of both sides refusing to share pleasantries during the toss, fuelling the ‘No Handshake Row’ that started almost a month back.

ALSO READ: Harmanpreet, Sana avoid handshake as No-Handshake row continues to simmer But just when people thought they could not see anything new in the second innings of the match, i.e. Pakistan’s chase, another controversy happened after the woman in green’s opener Muneeba Ali was deemed run-out on the final ball of the fourth over with just 6 runs on the board.

The decision did not sit well with the batter and Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana, who were seen arguing with the umpires for a long time at the boundary ropes, where Muneeba was refusing to cross the line. What actually happened The controversy took place when, on the final ball of the 4th over being bowled by pacer Kjarbti Goud, India appealed for both run-out and LBW. While the umpire refused to raise the finger for LBW, they sent the run-out call upstairs, where it was visible that while Muneeba did make her ground, her bat was in the air when the ball hit the stumps. That upset the Pakistan dugout. However, despite their vocal protest, Muneeba stayed run-out as Pakistan lost their first wicket.