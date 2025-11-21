Home / Cricket / News / Rising Stars Asia Cup SF 1: India vs Bangladesh Playing 11, live streaming

Rising Stars Asia Cup SF 1: India vs Bangladesh Playing 11, live streaming

Fans can watch the live streaming of India vs Bangladesh semifinal match in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 on Sony LIV and FanCode app and website from 3 PM IST today

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 11:52 AM IST
India A will hope for a stronger collective batting effort when they face a confident Bangladesh A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup semifinal here on Friday. While Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been the standout performer with the bat, the rest of the top order will need to step up in what is expected to be a tricky knockout clash.
 
Suryavanshi, the tournament’s second-highest run-scorer with 201 runs, has carried India A’s batting with a blazing century and a well-compiled 45. However, the supporting cast — skipper Jitesh Sharma, Naman Dhir, Priyansh Arya and Nehal Wadhera — have yet to find sustained form in the competition.
 
A more rounded top-order display will be essential against Bangladesh A, a side that has shown its ability to punch above its weight.
 
Bangladesh A pose a stiff challenge
 
Bangladesh A have been one of the more organised bowling units in the tournament. They dismissed Afghanistan A — a side featuring Allah Ghazanfar and Sediqullah Atal — for just 78, and later pushed a strong Sri Lanka A outfit into the final over of a tense league encounter.
 
With pacer Ripon Mondol and left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan — both of whom have broken into Bangladesh’s senior T20 setup — leading the attack, India A’s batters can expect little margin for error.
 

India A vs Bangladesh A Playing 11 prediction

 

India A Playing 11 (probables): Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma

 

Bangladesh A Playing 11 (probables): Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Zawad Abrar, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Akbar Ali (c) (wk), Yasir Ali, SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Ripon Mondol.

 
Bowling continues to be India A’s strength
 
India A’s bowling has been among the most consistent in the tournament. Left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh leads the side’s wicket charts with five scalps from three matches. He has been backed ably by left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey and leg-spinner Suyash Sharma, who have taken three wickets each.
 
Dubey has also added value with the bat, striking a crucial fifty against Oman from a promoted No. 4 position in a must-win game. “I had started as an opener and I know that batsman is still there inside me. I wanted to convert this chance,” Dubey told bcci.tv, adding that the team remains confident of pushing for the title.
 
But his bowling will be more critical against Bangladesh A, whose batting hinges heavily on opener Habibur Rahman Sohan and skipper Akbar Ali. Beyond the experienced duo, the Bangladesh middle order has shown vulnerabilities that India A will look to exploit to secure a spot in Sunday’s final, potentially against Pakistan Shaheens.
 
Squads of both the teams
 
India A: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir (vc), Suryansh Shedge, Jitesh Sharma (c/wk), Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ashutosh Sharma, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Vijay Kumar Vyshak, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abhisek Porel (wk), Suyash Sharma.
 
Bangladesh A: Akbar Ali (c), Md. Habibur Rahman, Yasir Ali, Jishan Alam, Ariful Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mahidul Ankon (wk), Tofael Ahmed Rayhan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Meherob Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Abu Hidar Rony, Md. Shadin Islam, Zawad Abrar, Md. Abdul Gaffar.
 

Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 today's match: IND vs BAN live toss and semifinal match time, India vs Bangladesh live streaming

 
Which teams will lock horns in first semifinal of Asia Cup 2025 Rising Stars?
 
India A will lock horns with Bangladesh A in today's Asia Cup 2025 match at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.
 
At what time will India A vs Bangladesh match begins?
 
India A vs Bangladesh A cricket match will begin at 3 PM IST today. 
 
Which TV channels will live telecast India A vs Bangladesh A cricket match today?
 
The live telecast of India A vs Bangladesh A semifinal match in Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 will be available on Sony Sports Network.
 
How fans can watch the live streaming of India vs Bangladesh semifinal match in Rising stars Asia Cup 2025?
 
Fans can watch the live streaming of India vs Bangladesh semifinal match in Rising stars Asia Cup 2025 on Sony LIV and FanCode app and website.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

