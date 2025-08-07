Home / Cricket / News / There's no longer any fear holding us back: Rabada ahead of series vs AUS

Kagiso Rabada
Kagiso Rabada
South Africa’s premier fast bowler, Kagiso Rabada, has expressed that while the joy of defeating Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final remains unforgettable, it is now time for the team to focus on the challenges ahead. The recent triumph, which marked a long-awaited major trophy for the Proteas, has brought a sense of relief but also a readiness to move forward.
 
Rabada is set to spearhead South Africa’s bowling attack as they face Australia in a series of three Twenty20 matches and three One-Day Internationals, kicking off in Darwin this Sunday.  Rabada reflecting on WTC triumph
 
Reflecting on the victory at Lord’s in June, Rabada said, “That moment was very special, and I’ve spoken about it a lot. However, it’s time to move past it. While we will never forget that achievement as a team or as a country, our focus now shifts to what’s next.”
 
The five-wicket victory in the WTC final was especially significant given South Africa’s history of near misses in limited-overs World Cups. Rabada described the win as a huge relief but emphasized the need to keep progressing. “It felt like a weight off our shoulders, but the journey continues. As we prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup, our mindset will evolve. There’s no longer any fear holding us back.” 
 
Rabada also expressed excitement about renewing the fierce rivalry with Australia. “Matches against Australia always bring out the best in us. They play with intensity that pushes us, and we thrive under that pressure,” he said.
 
Having turned 30 in May, Rabada has been resting since the WTC final, appreciating the break to recover and maintain his fitness amid a demanding cricket schedule. “It’s been great to have this rest period. Consistent maintenance is crucial with the heavy workload we carry,” he noted.
 
This tour of Australia comes ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, and the 2027 World Cup, which South Africa will co-host. Rabada is optimistic about the opportunity the series offers for younger squad members to gain valuable experience. “It’s exciting to see the new players eager and ready. We’re assessing where we stand as a team and transitioning into a new generation,” he concluded.
 

