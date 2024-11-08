AUS vs IND Tests: Uthappa explains why India need Pujara in the squad

Business Standard
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

In the midst of India's high-stakes battle on the tour of Australia, former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has expressed his opinion on how the batting order of the visitors should look.
 
He argues that the team desperately needs players like KL Rahul or Abhimanyu Easwaran, who are capable of grounding themselves in the classic, steady style of play that the unforgiving Australian conditions demand. 
 
"We need someone defensive, someone who can play conventional, traditional Test cricket. As of now, KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran are the ones who can play that role," Uthappa said during a media interaction.
 
 
"I don't see anyone else who can take on that responsibility. Everyone likes to play positively, aggressively, and score runs at a quick pace, including someone like Shubman Gill. He is a natural stroke-player, and if you ask him to play that slow role, he may not enjoy it. You might be taking away his game," he added.
 
Uthappa also made a case for the inclusion of Cheteshwar Pujara, the seasoned veteran, whose calm and composed technique could prove invaluable.

"KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran can really play that anchor role, with everyone else revolving around them. Honestly, I still believe there's space for someone like Pujara in the Test team," Uthappa said.
 
With the five-match Test series looming large, doubts are being raised, especially after the humiliating 0-3 whitewash at the hands of New Zealand on home soil. The stakes are higher than ever as this is no ordinary tour, and India must find its balance between explosive strokes and solid technique if they are to conquer the Australian challenge.
 
Robin Uthappa on Sanju Samson's role in the T20I side
 
"He has the confidence of the coaching staff and the leadership group, something he lacked in the past when you look at his international career. There was also a lack of clarity about where he would fit in.  
 
"But with Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav, the narrative has been clear for him. There has been a lot of clarity about his role. They have defined the role very clearly for him. The pressure would be a little off in this series.  
 
"He is someone who has tremendous potential, and this series would help him consolidate his position in the squad."  

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

