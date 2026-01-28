Associate Sponsors

Home / Cricket / News / Delhi Capitals' Jemimah Rodrigues fined for slow over-rate during GG defeat

Delhi Capitals' Jemimah Rodrigues fined for slow over-rate during GG defeat

Delhi Capitals' skipper Jemimah Rodrigues has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate during their Women's Premier League clash against Gujarat Giants.

Jemimah Rodrigues fined for slow over rate during DC vs GG
Jemimah Rodrigues fined for slow over rate during DC vs GG
Press Trust of India Vadodara
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 3:14 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Delhi Capitals' skipper Jemimah Rodrigues has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate during their Women's Premier League clash against Gujarat Giants.

Delhi Capitals lost the game by three runs here at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday to slip to the fourth spot in the points table.

"Jemimah Rodrigues, Captain of Delhi Capitals has been fined after her team maintained a slow over rate during their team's match against Gujarat Giants at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara on Tuesday," WPL said in a statement. 

ALSO READ: WPL 2026: Amy Jones replaces injured Litchfield in UP Warriorz squad

"As it was her first offence of the season under the WPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Jemimah was fined INR 12 lakhs," it added.

With six points and a Net Run Rate of -0.164, Delhi Capitals are locked in a battle for top-three finish for the WPL playoffs. They will take on the bottom-placed UP Warriorz in their next match on February 1.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

South Africa vs West Indies HIGHLIGHTS 1st T20: Markram-spinners help Proteas down West Indies

WPL 2026 Points Table: RCB, MI rankings; playoffs qualification scenarios

WPL 2026: Beth-bowlers help Gujarat Giants end Delhi Capitals' winning run

South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20: Match preview, toss timings, streaming

South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20: Paarl pitch report, key stadium stats

Topics :Cricket NewsWomen's Premier LeagueDelhi Capitals

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story