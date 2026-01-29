Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20: Match preview, toss timings, streaming

Pakistan (PAK) and Australia (AUS) will face off in the first T20I of the three-match series at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday, January 29. The series will help both teams to fine tune their combinations ahead of next month's ICC T20 World Cup , co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan recently traveled to Sri Lanka for a three-match series against Dasun Shanaka's team, which ended in a 1-1 draw after rain washed out the second game. Despite the draw, Pakistan showed competitive spirit throughout the series.

Australia, on the other hand, enters this series after an exciting Big Bash League season, where the Perth Scorchers claimed the title by defeating the Sydney Sixers. The Australian squad is packed with talent and comes into the series as the favourites. Their strong squad, along with their recent form in T20 cricket, makes them a formidable opponent.

Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20: Probable Playing 11

Pakistan playing 11: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan (WK), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (C), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.

Australia playing 11: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (C), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Matt Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis.

Pakistan vs Australia: Head-to-head in T20Is

Total matches: 28

Pakistan won: 13

Australia won: 14

No result: 1

Pakistan vs Australia T20 series: Full squad

Pakistan full squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq

Australia full squad: Mitchell Marsh (Captain), Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Matt Short, Marcus Stonis, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett.

Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the 1st T20 match between Pakistan and Australia be played?

The Pakistan and Australia 1st T20 match will be played on Thursday, January 29.

What is the venue for the 1st T20 between Pakistan and Australia?

The Pakistan and Australia 1st T20 match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

When will the toss for the Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 take place?

The toss for the 1st T20 match between Pakistan and Australia will take place at 4 PM IST.

When will the first ball of the 1st T20 between Pakistan and Australia be bowled?

The first ball of the 1st T20 between Pakistan and Australia will be bowled at 4:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the 1st T20 between Pakistan and Australia in India?

The live telecast for the 1st T20 between Pakistan and Australia will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the 1st T20 between Pakistan and Australia in India?

The live streaming of the 1st T20 between Pakistan and Australia will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.