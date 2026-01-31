Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20I: Match preview, toss timings, streaming

Only a day after clinching the series, Pakistan will play their third and final T20I encounter against Australia. This will be the final match before they begin their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign as the Men in Green would love to have a series whitewash against the Aussies on Sunday, February 1 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Having clinched the series 2-0 after the first 2 T20I matches, Salman Agha and co. would be looking to dominate the series and end their World Cup prep on a high at home. The spinners turned out to be the highlight point of the series for Pakistan who were able to restrict Australia to low totals on both of the occasions.

For Australia, it will be interesting to see if they experiment with their batting order in order to fine tune their eleven for the World cup as well. Mitch Marsh was back for the 2nd T20i and would be looking forward now to avoid a whitewash on the night as they would hope to end their prep on a good note too.

Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20: Probable Playing 11

Pakistan playing 11: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Usman Tariq

Australia playing 11: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa

Pakistan vs Australia: Head-to-head in T20Is

Total matches: 30

Pakistan won: 15

Australia won: 14

No result: 1

Pakistan vs Australia T20 series: Full squad

Pakistan full squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq

Australia full squad: Mitchell Marsh (Captain), Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Matt Short, Marcus Stonis, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett.

Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the 3rd T20 match between Pakistan and Australia be played?

The Pakistan and Australia 3rd T20 match will be played on Sunday, February 1.

What is the venue for the 3rd T20 between Pakistan and Australia?

The Pakistan and Australia 3rd T20 match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

When will the toss for the Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20 take place?

The toss for the 3rd T20 match between Pakistan and Australia will take place at 4 PM IST.

When will the first ball of the 3rd T20 between Pakistan and Australia be bowled?

The first ball of the 3rd T20 between Pakistan and Australia will be bowled at 4:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the 3rd T20 between Pakistan and Australia in India?

The live telecast for the 3rd T20 between Pakistan and Australia will not be available in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20 between Pakistan and Australia in India?

The live streaming of the 3rd T20 between Pakistan and Australia will be available on the Sports TV YouTube channel in India.