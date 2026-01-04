Pandya to Gibbs: Cricketers who got five or more sixes in 50-over cricket

Hitting five or more sixes in a single over in 50-over cricket is a rare and extraordinary achievement, showcasing a player's ability to dominate the opposition's bowlers. While the feat is difficult to pull off in the longer format, a select group of players have managed to do so across various competitions, from international ODIs to List A cricket.

Hardik Pandya (India) – Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2026 Five Sixes in an Over Against Vidarbha

Hardik Pandya made headlines during the 2025 Vijay Hazare Trophy with a blistering display of power hitting, smashing five sixes in an over against Vidarbha's left-arm spinner, Parth Rekhade and went on to complete his fiery hundred as well. This was an unforgettable 39th over of Baroda's innings, where Pandya took complete control, launching the first five deliveries of the over into the stands. His impeccable timing and strength were on full display, with the sixes landing mostly in the midwicket and long-on areas, showcasing his ability to clear the boundary with ease.

Herschelle Gibbs - The First to Hit Six Consecutive Sixes in an Over in ODIs What made this feat even more impressive was that after the five sixes, Pandya finished off the over with a boundary. He was in his element, and his counterattack completely shifted the momentum in Baroda's favor. Pandya's knock was nothing short of a spectacle, as the next best score for Baroda was a modest 26 from Vishnu Solanki. His 34-run haul from just six balls was crucial in pushing Baroda's total to a competitive level, proving why Pandya is one of the most explosive all-rounders in the game today.

Herschelle Gibbs made history in the 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup by becoming the first player to hit six consecutive sixes in an over in international cricket. He achieved this remarkable feat against Netherlands' bowler Daan van Bunge during the group stage match. Gibbs' explosive 72-run innings played a crucial role in South Africa's dominant 221-run victory. This moment not only marked a groundbreaking achievement in World Cup history but also potentially in the annals of One-Day International (ODI) cricket. Dimitri Mascarenhas (England) – Against Yuvraj Singh (India) , 2007

Five Sixes in an Over at The Oval In 2007, Dimitri Mascarenhas of England made headlines by hitting India's Yuvraj Singh for five consecutive sixes in the final over of an ODI at The Oval, right before the first-ever T20 World Cup. This remarkable feat set the stage for a memorable rivalry, which Yuvraj later avenged by smashing six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad during the T20 World Cup in South Africa. Jaskaran Malhotra (USA) – Against Papua New Guinea, 2021 Six Sixes in an Over in an ODI In a groundbreaking moment for USA cricket, Jaskaran Malhotra became the first player from the United States to hit six sixes in an over during an ODI against Papua New Guinea in 2021. This achievement put him firmly in the history books as a cricketer capable of dominating the opposition bowlers on a global stage. The feat highlighted not only Malhotra’s incredible power but also the potential of cricket in the USA. His ability to clear the boundary with ease demonstrated a rare combination of skill, timing, and strength.

Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka) – Army Sports Club vs Bloomfield, 2021 Five Sixes in an Over in List A Cricket Thisara Perera, the Sri Lankan all-rounder, hit six sixes in an over during a List A match between Sri Lanka Army Sports Club and Bloomfield in 2021. Perera’s all-rounder abilities were on full display as he attacked the bowling with aggression. Ruturaj Gaikwad (India) – Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2022 Seven Sixes in an Over (List A Record) Ruturaj Gaikwad etched his name in the record books in the 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy by becoming the first player in List A cricket to hit seven sixes in a single over. His extraordinary feat was part of a remarkable quarter-final match where Gaikwad took the attack to the Uttar Pradesh bowlers. His perfect execution of the sixes in one over stunned everyone and gave him a place in history, further enhancing his reputation as a young cricketer with immense potential.