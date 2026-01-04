Sunday, January 04, 2026 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / India-Bangladesh white-ball tour on hold amid diplomatic tension: Report

India-Bangladesh white-ball tour on hold amid diplomatic tension: Report

The decision, reportedly taken at the board level, was seen as an early indication that cricketing ties were being reassessed in light of diplomatic strain between New Delhi and Dhaka.

Team India's tour of Bangladesh has been put on hold for now.

Team India's tour of Bangladesh has been put on hold for now.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2026 | 10:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to put India’s upcoming white-ball tour of Bangladesh on hold, citing the prevailing uncertainty in bilateral relations between the two nations. The tour, scheduled for later this year in September, was expected to include a limited-overs series, but developments off the field have now cast a shadow over the cricketing calendar.
 
IPL Decision Signals Wider Implications
 
The move comes days after the BCCI instructed IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their squad. The decision, reportedly taken at the board level, was seen as an early indication that cricketing ties were being reassessed in light of diplomatic strain between New Delhi and Dhaka. Mustafizur, who was signed at the auction recently, was expected to play a key role in the tournament.
 
 
Government Clearance Key for Resumption
 
According to sources, the BCCI has made it clear that any further steps regarding the Bangladesh tour will be taken only after receiving clearance from the Indian government. While the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has already announced the provisional schedule for the series, the Indian board has chosen to adopt a wait-and-watch approach before committing to travel plans. 

Also Read

Bangladesh cricket team

BCB seeks clarity from ICC and BCCI on T20 WC security, Mustafizur's exit

Australia vs England 5th Ashes Test

Australia vs England 5th Ashes Test, playing 11, live match time, streaming

Rishabh Pant

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 Round-Up: Pant, Axar tons help Delhi, Gujarat win

Shubman Gill

India ODI squad announcement HIGHLIGHTS: Gill returns as captain; Iyer's return subject to fitness

Mohd Shami

IND vs NZ ODIs: Shami overlooked once again; Reddy returns to ODI squad

 
Players Caught in the Middle
 
The uncertainty has left players from both countries in a state of limbo. For Indian players, the postponement disrupts preparation plans ahead of major international tournaments, while Bangladeshi cricketers lose a valuable opportunity to compete against a top-ranked side in limited-overs cricket. The situation also affects broadcasters, sponsors, and fans who were eagerly anticipating the high-profile clashes.
 
Future of Bilateral Cricket Remains Open
 
Despite the current pause, officials from both boards remain hopeful that the tour can be rescheduled at a later date. Cricketing ties between India and Bangladesh have grown stronger over the years, producing competitive contests and memorable moments. However, the latest development highlights how geopolitical factors continue to influence international sport.
 
For now, the India–Bangladesh white-ball series remains on hold, with clarity expected only after diplomatic channels provide the green signal.

More From This Section

Hardik Pandya during Asia Cup Super 4 game against Sri Lanka

Hardik Pandya fires five sixes in an over in VHT, storms to 133 for Mumbai

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer set to return with Jan 6 Vijay Hazare Trophy match vs Himachal

India vs Bangladesh

New BCCI Diktat on Bangladesh Players? Will India tour BAN in September?

Authorities have said the inquiry is still at a preliminary stage and further action, if any, will be based on the findings of the investigation

Controversy erupts as J&K cricketer wears helmet with Palestinian flag

Sai Sudharshan

Sai Sudharsan injured with rib fracture, set to return for IPL 2026

Topics : Cricket News India vs Bangladesh Bangladesh cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2026 | 10:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026IDBI Share PriceOTT This WeekGold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateMarico Q3 ExpectationsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon