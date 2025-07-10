Jurel replaces injured Pant as keeper! Will Rishabh come out to bat?

Team India faced a potential setback on the opening day of the Lord’s Test as wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was forced off the field with an apparent injury shortly after lunch.

With the five-match series finely poised at 1-1 following India's impressive win at Edgbaston, the visitors were hoping to carry that momentum forward, especially with Jasprit Bumrah making his return to the playing XI. However, an awkward moment involving Pant might alter the course of the contest.

The incident occurred during the 34th over of England’s first innings, when Bumrah sent down a wayward delivery down the leg side. Pant made an athletic dive to his left to intercept the ball, but could only manage a slight touch with his gloves, allowing the ball to run away for two byes. Immediately after the dive, Pant appeared to be in discomfort and signaled for medical attention.