Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / WTC Final: Full list of records broken during SA vs AUS clash at Lord's

WTC Final: Full list of records broken during SA vs AUS clash at Lord's

Temba Bavuma's leadership has been spotless so far. With nine wins and one draw in his first ten Tests as captain, he now shares the record for most victories in the first ten matches

SA vs AUS

SA vs AUS

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Africa’s long wait for a major ICC trophy finally ended with a five-wicket triumph over Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord’s. The historic win, which came 9,722 days after their 1998 Champions Trophy title, delivered an emotional high for South African cricket, breaking a 28-year jinx on the grandest stage. Chasing 282, Aiden Markram’s fluent century set the tone for a commanding victory that left Australia stunned at the ‘Home of Cricket’.
 
As captain Temba Bavuma guided the Proteas to silverware, the team carved new milestones—setting WTC records, extending win streaks, and delivering one of Lord’s most memorable run chases. This victory didn’t just hand them the mace—it reshaped their legacy in red-ball cricket. 
 

A Title That Took Decades

South Africa’s wait for a global title was among the longest in cricket. After the win, team members suggested it was more than just a trophy—it was redemption. With this, the Proteas became the first side outside the "big three" to win a WTC title. The drought had lasted for over 26 years, spanning across multiple generations of cricketers and fans.

Markram’s Masterclass in Pressure

Aiden Markram’s 136 off 207 deliveries was widely seen as the defining knock of the final. According to team insiders, Markram had set his sights on making an impact in the fourth innings, and he delivered in style. It was his third fourth-innings century—only Graeme Smith (4) has more for South Africa. His innings ensured a composed chase, even as wickets fell at the other end.

Also Read

ICC WTC 2025-27 Full Match Schedule

ICC WTC 2025-27 cycle: Full list of all teams' home and away matches

Aiden Markram on day 4 of ICC WTC 2025 final vs Australia

The best knock any SA batter has ever played in Tests: Pietersen on Markram

Keshav Maharaj broke down after winning WTC 2025

WTC final: Emotion overflows in South African camp after WTC 2025 triumph

ICC WTC 2025 Final SA vs AUS highlights

SA vs AUS HIGHLIGHTS ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 4: Markram-Rabada power Proteas to maiden WTC mace

Aiden Markram on day 4 of ICC WTC 2025 final vs Australia

WTC Final: South Africa sheds the choker's tag, finally wins ICC title

Lord's Witnesses Second-Highest Successful Chase

South Africa’s pursuit of 282 is now the second-highest successful fourth-innings chase at Lord’s. It was also the Proteas' fifth-highest run chase in Test history, and strikingly, four of those five instances have come against Australia. Analysts noted that this trend reflects South Africa’s psychological edge when chasing against the Baggy Greens.

A Historic Win Streak

This win marked South Africa’s eighth consecutive Test victory, starting from their home series against West Indies last August. Team officials confirmed it as the second-longest winning streak in their history—just one short of the nine-Test streak recorded in 2002–03. Notably, the current streak is the longest ever in WTC history, surpassing the seven-match stretches recorded by both India and New Zealand in earlier cycles.

Bavuma Equals Chapman with Captaincy Record

Temba Bavuma's leadership has been spotless so far. With nine wins and one draw in his first ten Tests as captain, he now shares the record for most victories in the first ten matches by a Test captain with England’s Percy Chapman. The coaching staff has credited Bavuma’s calm under pressure and clarity in decision-making for the team’s newfound consistency.

Sporting Jinxes Falling Everywhere

2025 has been a year of sporting droughts ending. Football saw Bologna lift a major title after 51 years, Newcastle United break a 56-year dry run, and Tottenham Hotspur win a long-overdue European trophy. PSG finally lifted the UEFA Champions League. Closer to home, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s 18-year wait for an IPL crown ended. Now, South Africa has added its own moment of triumph to this growing list of jinx-breakers.
 

More From This Section

Kuldeep Yadav

Michael Clarke believes Kuldeep could be the X factor for India vs England

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

India vs New Zealand 2026 white ball series schedule, venues and streaming

BCCI tweaks domestic cricket format

BCCI announces major rule changes for domestic cricket tournaments

ICC WTC Full list of winners

2021 to 2025: Check full list of ICC WTC winners and final match summaries

ICC WTC 2025 prize money

ICC WTC 2025 final prize money: How much money do winner & runner-up win?

Topics : South Africa cricket team Australia cricket team ICC World Test Championship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSA vs AUS Live ScoreIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Father's Day WishesAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon