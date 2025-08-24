Sourav Ganguly appointed head coach of SA20 side Pretoria Capitals

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was on Sunday named head coach of SA20 team Pretoria Capitals ahead of the 2026 season in what will be his first stint at the helm of affairs of a side.

Ganguly, also an ex BCCI chief, will succeed former England batter Jonathan Trott, whose stepping down from the top job was announced on Saturday.

"The Prince is all set to bring a royal flair to the Capitals camp! We are ecstatic to announce Sourav Ganguly as our new head coach," the Centurion-based franchise wrote on Instagram.

This will be the first time Ganguly will be the head coach of a cricket team. Between 2018 and 2019, Ganguly was team director of IPL side Delhi Capitals. He vacated the post after becoming BCCI president.