Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs in October at UAE

The Afghanistan Cricket Board confirmed that it will host Bangladesh in the UAE for a six-match white-ball series

Aditya Kaushik
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 3:33 PM IST
Afghanistan is all set to welcome Bangladesh for an exciting white-ball showdown in the UAE from October 2 to 14, 2025. The tour will feature six matches—three T20Is followed by three ODIs—bringing together two teams that have built a fierce reputation in the shorter formats. The action will begin with the T20I series starting on October 2, followed by the one-day contests later in the month. Cricket fans can look forward to a closely fought battle as both sides aim to use the series as preparation for upcoming global events. 
  Officials from both Afghanistan and Bangladesh have hailed the tour as an important milestone in their cricketing relationship, promising world-class competition and thrilling entertainment for supporters across the globe.

What’s Latest

The Afghanistan Cricket Board confirmed that it will host Bangladesh in the UAE for a six-match white-ball series. The series kicks off with T20 internationals on October 2, 3, and 5, before moving to the ODI leg on October 8, 11, and 14.

What the Afghanistan Board Says

ACB CEO Naseeb Khan expressed pride in hosting Bangladesh at a neutral venue, stressing that the series underlines strong collaboration between the two boards. He highlighted that cricket lovers can look forward to matches of the highest quality.

What the Bangladesh Board Says

BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury remarked that the team is eager to face Afghanistan after the Asia Cup. He underlined that the tour not only delivers valuable competitive cricket but also strengthens the bond shared between the two cricketing nations.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh white-ball series full schedule

Date Format Venue
Thursday, October 02 1st T20I Sharjah
Friday, October 03 2nd T20I Sharjah
Sunday, October 05 3rd T20I Sharjah
Wednesday, October 08 1st  ODI Abu Dhabi
Saturday, October 11 2nd ODI Abu Dhabi
Tuesday, October 14 3rd ODI Abu Dhabi

Why the Series is Monumental

This tour represents more than just another bilateral series. For Afghanistan, it’s a statement of their growing stature in world cricket and their ability to stage international matches consistently, even on neutral grounds. For Bangladesh, it’s an opportunity to test their depth ahead of global white-ball competitions. Above all, the series signifies cricket diplomacy at its best—two boards working together to offer fans a stage filled with skill, passion, and sporting camaraderie.

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

