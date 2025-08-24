Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs in October at UAE

Afghanistan is all set to welcome Bangladesh for an exciting white-ball showdown in the UAE from October 2 to 14, 2025. The tour will feature six matches—three T20Is followed by three ODIs—bringing together two teams that have built a fierce reputation in the shorter formats. The action will begin with the T20I series starting on October 2, followed by the one-day contests later in the month. Cricket fans can look forward to a closely fought battle as both sides aim to use the series as preparation for upcoming global events.

What’s Latest

The Afghanistan Cricket Board confirmed that it will host Bangladesh in the UAE for a six-match white-ball series. The series kicks off with T20 internationals on October 2, 3, and 5, before moving to the ODI leg on October 8, 11, and 14.

What the Afghanistan Board Says

ACB CEO Naseeb Khan expressed pride in hosting Bangladesh at a neutral venue, stressing that the series underlines strong collaboration between the two boards. He highlighted that cricket lovers can look forward to matches of the highest quality.

Officials from both Afghanistan and Bangladesh have hailed the tour as an important milestone in their cricketing relationship, promising world-class competition and thrilling entertainment for supporters across the globe.