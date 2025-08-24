Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 07:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dream11 steps back as Team India's lead sponsor after new gaming bill

Dream11 steps back as Team India's lead sponsor after new gaming bill

Dream11 withdraws as Team India's primary sponsor after the passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, leaving BCCI in search of a new sponsor ahead of the Asia Cup

Dream11 is Indian cricket team's team sponcer since 2023

Dream11’s contract with the BCCI as a primary sponsor was signed in 2023 and was valid until 2026.

BS Reporters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s largest fantasy game platform, Dream11, has pulled out as the primary sponsor of the Indian cricket team. The news, though expected, comes after the Indian government passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025.
 
“The passage of the bill has a material impact on the business operations of Dream11. The company has informed the BCCI about its decision, but the BCCI has not yet responded,” said a source privy to the development.
 
When contacted, both Dream11 and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) did not respond to Business Standard’s query.
 
“BCCI is also evaluating Dream11 as an advertiser, as the Bill also bans the advertisement of real-money games,” said another source, requesting anonymity.
   
Dream11’s contract with the BCCI as a primary sponsor was signed in 2023 and was valid until 2026. The deal was worth around Rs 358 crore.

BCCI will need to finalise a new sponsor before the Asia Cup 2025, which runs from 9 to 28 September.
 
Dream11 is the world’s largest fantasy sports platform, with 260 million users playing fantasy cricket, football, and other sports.
 
With Dream11 pulling out as the primary sponsor, which allowed the brand name to appear on the front of the Indian cricket team's jersey, the sponsorship space seems to have become jinxed. Brands have had to pull out due to regulatory issues or business failure.
 
Before Dream11, India’s edtech platform Byju’s was a jersey sponsor, and before that, Sahara.
 

Topics : Dream11 Team India Indian Cricket BCCI online gaming sports sponsorships

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

