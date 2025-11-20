'Playing all formats is a Luxury': Kuldeep on Mindset and the road ahead

India left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav believes playing all three formats is “a luxury”, but said clarity of role and an attacking mindset have helped him stay relevant despite intense competition for spots. Kuldeep, who returned midway from the Australia T20I series to prepare for the South Africa Tests, made an impression in Kolkata with a four-wicket haul even as India lost by 30 runs.

With 342 wickets across formats, his value to India’s bowling group remains evident. Kuldeep said the next phase of his career will be shaped by fitness and consistency in the longest format.

‘A Luxury’ to Play All Three Formats

Kuldeep said Test cricket still holds a special place for most players and acknowledged that remaining in contention across formats requires both discipline and clarity. “Obviously, you want to play in all formats, but if you get a chance to play Test cricket, you enjoy it. Playing in all formats for India is a luxury,” he said on JioStar’s Follow The Blues. “Everyone loves Test cricket. It’s a format that everyone enjoys, but it’s also very challenging. The next 4-5 years are very important for me in Test cricket, so I will focus on maintaining my fitness and keep performing like this.”

Kuldeep added that the support of the team management has helped him refine his role and approach. ALSO READ: Explained: Why Steve Smith fired a sharp shot at Panesar ahead of Ashes “I am very clear as an attacking bowler, I know my role over the years. The coach and the captain have given me a lot of clarity and support. I always keep an attacking mindset and bowl accordingly. That’s my job; taking wickets. That’s how they look at me.” Siraj: Playing Strong Teams Raises Standards India pacer Mohammed Siraj echoed the sentiment that challenging tours sharpen skills and confidence. He said bowling to South Africa’s batting group has helped him recognise areas of improvement.

“When you’re playing against a good team, and you’re bowling against good batsmen and taking their wickets, you get a lot of confidence. Because when you play against a strong team, you quickly realise where you’re making a mistake. “So, it’s good that I’m playing against a team like South Africa. It’s a lot of fun,” he said. Tea Before Lunch: A Rare Adjustment for Guwahati Test With sunrise and sunset timings shifting sharply during winter in the northeast, the Guwahati Test will feature tea being taken before lunch to maximise daylight and ensure the full quota of overs. While common in day-night Tests, the decision is unusual for a day game and has been introduced due to consistently fading evening light.