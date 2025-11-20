Ashes 2025-26: AUS vs ENG 1st Test Playing 11, timing, live streaming

England will look to secure their first Ashes series win in Australia since 2010-11, when Ben Stokes’ side faces a depleted home team led by stand-in captain Steve Smith in the opening Test at Perth Stadium on Friday. Steve Smith named the Australia playing 11 on the eve of the match, confirming two debutants for the Perth Test.

Brendan Doggett will make his Test debut. With Scott Boland also in the playing 11, Doggett’s inclusion will mark the first time an Australian men’s Test side features two players with Indigenous heritage.

“Good to see the depth in the squad,” Smith said at the press conference. “We know what Scotty Boland can do, and Doggie is coming off a strong run at the moment.”

Cameron Green has been cleared to bowl, allowing him to take the all-rounder’s role, while Australia will hand opening batter Jake Weatherald his Test debut at the age of 31. As a result, Marnus Labuschagne will return to the Test line-up at No. 3, with Smith batting at No. 4. England, meanwhile, has named a 12-member squad, from which the final playing 11 will be selected. In their push to end the long drought, England are expected to field a pair of express pace bowlers in conditions likely to favour them. Jofra Archer appears well-set for success in Australia, and 35-year-old Mark Wood has recovered from a minor hamstring strain to be included in the 12-man squad for the first Test. Stokes will bowl, and seamers Brydon Carse and Gus Atkinson are also likely starters, though spinner Shoaib Bashir has been named among the 12.

Ashes 2025-26: Australia vs England Playing 11 prediction Australia Playing 11 (probables): Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland. England Playing 11 (probables): Australia vs England head-to-head in Tests Total matches played: 361

Australia won: 152

England won: 112

Drawn: 97 Australia vs England in Ashes in 21st century (Series result) Series/Tournament Season Winner Margin The Ashes (Australia in England), 2001 2001 Australia 4-1 (5) The Ashes (England in Australia), 2002/03 2002/03 Australia 4-1 (5) The Ashes (Australia in England), 2005 2005 England 2-1 (5) The Ashes (England in Australia), 2006/07 2006/07 Australia 5-0 (5) The Ashes (Australia in England), 2009 2009 England 2-1 (5) The Ashes (England in Australia), 2010/11 2010/11 England 3-1 (5) The Ashes (Australia in England), 2013 2013 England 3-0 (5) The Ashes (England in Australia), 2013/14 2013/14 Australia 5-0 (5) The Ashes (Australia in England), 2015 2015 England 3-2 (5) The Ashes (England in Australia), 2017/18 2017/18 Australia 4-0 (5) The Ashes (Australia in England), 2019 2019 drawn 2-2 (5) The Ashes (England in Australia), 2021/22 2021/22 Australia 4-0 (5) The Ashes (Australia in England), 2023 2023 drawn 2-2 (5) Squads of both teams:

England Squad for 1st Ashes Test: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue, Will Jacks. Australia Squad for 1st Ashes Test: Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland, Beau Webster, Josh Inglis, Michael Neser England vs Australia 1st Test live toss and match timings, ENG vs AUS live streaming today When will Ashes series begin? Australia will host England for the Ashes 2025-26 starting November 21. The five-match series will conclude with the conclusion of fifth Test, which will begin on January 4, 2026.

When will 1st Ashes Test take place? Australia vs England 1st Test will begin on November 21, Friday. What is the venue of Australia vs England 1st Test 2025? Australia will host the England for the first Ashes Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth. At what time the toss in the AUS vs ENG 1st Test take place? The live toss for the Australia vs England 1st Test will take place at 7:20 AM IST on Friday. At what time the live match will begin? Australia vs England 1st Test live action will begin at 7:50 AM IST.