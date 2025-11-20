Explained: Why Steve Smith fired a sharp shot at Panesar ahead of Ashes

Australia stand-in captain Steve Smith came up with a sharp comment on former England spinner Monty Panesar on the eve of the first Ashes Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth. What should have been a routine pre-series press conference turned into a moment of pointed humour and public embarrassment, underscoring how deeply the 2018 sandpapergate controversy continues to shape cricket’s psychological contests.

What Monty Panesar said — and why it hit a nerve

Panesar, speaking in an interview with an online betting platform, urged England’s Ashes squad to use the sandpapergate scandal as a psychological weapon against Smith. He suggested Ben Stokes’s team could unsettle the Australian captain by questioning his integrity, encouraging them to needle him with lines such as:

“I don’t think it’s ethical that he’s the captain. I don’t think he played the game fairly.” He argued that such remarks could trigger guilt in Smith and shift pressure onto Australia. Panesar also said the English media should amplify the angle, claiming that if roles were reversed the Australian press would have seized on the controversy by branding English players as “the cheaters.” Smith’s retort: a humiliating throwback to Mastermind ALSO READ: Ashes 2025-26: AUS vs ENG 1st Test Playing 11, timing, live streaming Asked about Panesar’s remarks, Smith initially insisted he was “not bothered.” But what followed showed he had a response lined up.

Smith referenced Panesar’s widely mocked 2019 appearance on the British quiz show Mastermind, where the former spinner struggled with basic general-knowledge questions. “Anyone that believes Athens is in Germany… that Oliver Twist is a season of the year, and America is a city,” Smith said, “it doesn’t really bother me, those comments.” The jab drew laughter in the packed press room. Why this response matters in the Ashes context Smith has long been a central character in Ashes storylines, and sandpapergate remains the most damaging episode of his career. Panesar’s remarks attempted to reopen that wound. But Smith’s sarcastic tone suggested he was unwilling to let the past be weaponised again.