Pooran appointed as captain of MLC team MI New York a day after retirement

MI New York confirmed the development on social media, stating that a "new commander" had arrived

Nicholas Pooran
Nicholas Pooran (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 3:14 PM IST
Nicholas Pooran has been named the new captain of MI New York just a day after calling time on his international career, marking a swift transition from national duties to franchise leadership. The announcement comes ahead of the third season of Major League Cricket (MLC), which begins Thursday in the United States. Pooran, one of T20 cricket’s most explosive batters, had stunned the cricketing world by announcing his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday, bringing an end to a career as West Indies’ most-capped T20I player of all time. MI New York, the defending MLC champions, wasted no time in unveiling the 29-year-old as their skipper, signalling their ambition to build further success around his firepower and leadership credentials. 

A familiar face, a new role

MI New York confirmed the development on social media, stating that a “new commander” had arrived. The franchise praised Pooran as one of the most feared batters in the game and expressed full confidence in his leadership. According to team sources, the decision was a natural progression given his on-field exploits, including his unbeaten 137 in the 2023 MLC final that led MI New York to the title.

Pooran at the peak of his powers

Pooran enters the new season in red-hot form. In IPL 2025, he smashed 524 runs at a staggering strike rate of 196.25, with five half-centuries and a record-setting tally of sixes across two seasons. His ability to consistently dominate bowling attacks made him the top run-scorer in the previous MLC edition with 388 runs.

A global T20 star

Though he never played Test cricket, Pooran left an indelible mark in white-ball formats. He ended his West Indies stint with 2,275 runs in 106 T20Is and 1,983 runs in 61 ODIs. Despite offering no clear reason for stepping away from the international game, team insiders suggest he wanted to focus on global franchise opportunities.
 
With stars like Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard and Rashid Khan alongside him, Pooran now leads MI New York into a new chapter but this time, as captain.
 

Topics :Nicholas PooranT20 cricketMumbai Indians

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

