ICC WTC 2025 Final: SA vs AUS head-to-head, London weather, toss stats

South Africa and Australia have faced each other just once at Lord's in Tests, where Australia thumped South Africa by 10 wickets

SA vs AUS Head-to-Head in Tests
SA vs AUS Head-to-Head in Tests
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 10:09 AM IST
South Africa and Australia are set to face off in the ICC World Test Championship 2025 Final on Wednesday, June 11, at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. Australia, the defending champions, aim to secure back-to-back titles after their 2023 triumph, while South Africa chase their first ICC trophy since the 1998 Champions Trophy. Led by Temba Bavuma, the Proteas have impressed with bold, aggressive cricket throughout the WTC cycle. Pat Cummins’ Australia enter the clash with a seasoned squad featuring key players like Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Starc. With both teams in top form, the final promises a gripping contest for Test supremacy and a place in cricketing history. 
 
SA vs AUS Head-to-Head in Tests 
Overall in Tests
  • Total matches played: 101
  • South Africa won: 26
  • Australia won: 54
  • Drawn: 21
Head-to-Head at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London
  • Total Tests played: 1
  • South Africa won: 0
  • Australia won: 0
  • Drawn: 1
Toss Stats: Lord’s Cricket Ground, London
  • Matches: 147
  • Bat 1st won: 53
  • Bat 2nd won: 43
  • Draw: 51
London Weather Forecast: SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final 
The weather in London for the ICC WTC 2025 final between South Africa and Australia is expected to be a mixed one. Day 1 of the match is expected to be sunny and pleasant, while Days 2 and 3 are likely to see heavy rain. Once again, Day 4 is expected to be clear, while the fifth and final day may witness partial rains. Fans can expect a rain-hit WTC final on their hands.
 
What Happened When These Two Teams Last Met in Tests? 
The last time South Africa and Australia met in Test cricket was back in January 2023 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. In that match, Australia, batting first, scored 475 for 4 before declaring their first innings. In reply, South Africa were bundled out for just 252 in their first innings and were forced to follow on. In their second innings, they scored 106 for 2 before time ran out, and the match officially ended in a draw.
 

Topics :Australia cricket teamTest CricketSouth Africa cricket teamICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

