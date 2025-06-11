ICC WTC 2025 Final SA vs AUS Streaming: Where to watch match today?

South Africa skipper won the toss and elected to bowl first in the final

Both skippers after the toss:

Temba Bavuma: Will have a bowl first looking at the overhead conditions. Too late to change the team, we have selected the best combination. All 15 of us are confident. It is a massive final, it should be a spectacle out here.

Pat Cummins: Happy to bat first. Looks like a good wicket with a few clouds. Prep wise it has been unreal, 15 guys working very hard for that title. You get used to it the more you are playing, we have had about 10 days prep and we are ready. Doesn't feel like any extra pressure. WE've been here before and we've won it.

South Africa Playing 11: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma(c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Australia Playing 11: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood