Post-lunch reversal: England halt India's confident start in Manchester
Stokes wasn't disappointed by spinner Liam Dawson as he went on to get the big fish Yashasvi Jasiwal's wicket as the opener was caught behind in the slips at 58.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
With the Three Lions struggling to get the breakthrough up until the 1st session. the post-lunch session saw both openers Jaiswal and Rahul being sent back to the pavilion courtesy of a fightback by England. India sit at 149/3 at tea as vice captain Rishabh Pant and Sai Sudharshan bat on for the visitors.
It was Woakes that prevented the run-stand between the duo to reach triple digits as he took the all-important wicket of KL Rahul as he is caught behind in the slips in the 30th over. The opener missed out on his 50 as the England pacer's efforts produce the result a few overs into the 2nd session. Sai Sudharshan, who was given the number 3 role this time came in place of the opener, hoping to produce a good knock to keep his place in the side. Check ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
Jasiwal later struggled against Carse in the 31st over as the surface appeared to still have something in it for the bowlers, with the odd ball nipping in at times. He was again seen to be amazed by the ball movement of the ball after it pitched and seemed to turn away from him outside off stump.
Despite the struggles, the opener went on to complete his fifty in 96 deliveries. A gritty one that also made him the first Indian opener in 50 years who managed to get a 50-plus score in Manchester.
Spinner Liam Dawson was also introduced into the attack by Stokes as the skipper needed a wicket by hook or by crook in order get control of the session. Stokes wasn't disappointed as Liam went on to get the big fish Yashasvi Jasiwal's wicket as the opener was caught behind in the slips at 58.
Dawson with a Test wicket after 8 years that could prove crucial for the Three Lions in the match. Sudharshan could've been the next batter walking back as he knicked the ball going outside leg stump but it wasn't to be as Smith dropped the catch, denying Ben Stokes his first wicket of the day.
Skipper Gill also lost his wicket cheaply a few overs obefore tea as Stokes managed to get his precious wicket, dismissing him via LBW in the 50th over. What started off as a good batting inning for India, ended up in the favour of Ben Stokes and co. as crucial wickets turn the tide in the hosts' favour.
Rahul-Jaiswal's steady start at Old Trafford
Earlier, Shubman Gill lost his fourth consecutive toss as captain, with England’s Ben Stokes opting to bowl first under overcast skies. Despite expectations of a tough start for the Indian batters due to the conditions, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul provided a composed and resilient start.
The Indian openers displayed patience and technique against a disciplined English pace attack led by Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes, who found some early movement off the surface. Both bowlers maintained tight lines, with 37% of their deliveries pitched at a good length and 33% short, but failed to break through India’s opening stand. Jaiswal survived two edges that fell short of the slips, and his bat even cracked under the extra bounce in a Woakes over, requiring a replacement.
Stokes and Brydon Carse came into the attack in the latter part of the session, trying to exploit the bounce further. However, despite a few close LBW appeals, England remained wicketless. Jaiswal and Rahul stitched together a solid 78-run stand as India reached 78/0 at lunch. Archer stood out, bowling a tight 5-over spell and conceding only 7 runs, maintaining excellent rhythm throughout. India 1st innings at tea:
| India 1st Innings
| Batting
|
| R
| B
| 4s
| 6s
| SR
|
|
| Yashasvi Jaiswal
| c Brook b Dawson
| 58
| 107
| 10
| 1
| 54.2
|
|
| KL Rahul
| c Crawley b Woakes
| 46
| 98
| 4
| 0
| 46.93
|
|
| Sai Sudharsan
| not out
| 26
| 77
| 3
| 0
| 33.76
|
|
| Shubman Gill (c)
| lbw b Stokes
| 12
| 23
| 1
| 0
| 52.17
|
|
| Rishabh Pant †
| not out
| 3
| 8
| 0
| 0
| 37.5
|
|
| Extras
| (lb 1, nb 1, w 2)
| 4
|
| Total
| 52 Ov (RR: 2.86)
| 149/3
|
| Bowling
| O
| M
| R
| W
| ECON
| WD
| NB
| Chris Woakes
| 13
| 3
| 36
| 1
| 2.76
| 0
| 0
| Jofra Archer
| 12
| 2
| 23
| 0
| 1.91
| 1
| 0
| Brydon Carse
| 11
| 1
| 44
| 0
| 4
| 0
| 1
| Ben Stokes
| 9
| 1
| 24
| 1
| 2.66
| 1
| 0
| Liam Dawson
| 7
| 0
| 21
| 1
| 3
| 0
| 0
