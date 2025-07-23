Post-lunch reversal: England halt India's confident start in Manchester

With the Three Lions struggling to get the breakthrough up until the 1st session. the post-lunch session saw both openers Jaiswal and Rahul being sent back to the pavilion courtesy of a fightback by England. India sit at 149/3 at tea as vice captain Rishabh Pant and Sai Sudharshan bat on for the visitors.

It was Woakes that prevented the run-stand between the duo to reach triple digits as he took the all-important wicket of KL Rahul as he is caught behind in the slips in the 30th over. The opener missed out on his 50 as the England pacer's efforts produce the result a few overs into the 2nd session. Sai Sudharshan, who was given the number 3 role this time came in place of the opener, hoping to produce a good knock to keep his place in the side.

Jasiwal later struggled against Carse in the 31st over as the surface appeared to still have something in it for the bowlers, with the odd ball nipping in at times. He was again seen to be amazed by the ball movement of the ball after it pitched and seemed to turn away from him outside off stump.

Despite the struggles, the opener went on to complete his fifty in 96 deliveries. A gritty one that also made him the first Indian opener in 50 years who managed to get a 50-plus score in Manchester.

Spinner Liam Dawson was also introduced into the attack by Stokes as the skipper needed a wicket by hook or by crook in order get control of the session. Stokes wasn't disappointed as Liam went on to get the big fish Yashasvi Jasiwal's wicket as the opener was caught behind in the slips at 58.