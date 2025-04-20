Sunday, April 20, 2025 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL fever in Pakistan, fan caught watching IPL match during PSL | Watch

IPL fever in Pakistan, fan caught watching IPL match during PSL | Watch

The video is gaining more traction as Pakistani media continues to ask players like Sam Billings and Hasan Ali to compare the IPL and PSL this season

IPL vs PSL

IPL vs PSL

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The battle between the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) added a new chapter when a Pakistani fan was seen streaming an IPL match during a PSL game. The video of the incident quickly went viral, with fans taking a dig at the PSL by commenting “Power of IPL”. The video is gaining more traction as Pakistani media continues to ask players like Sam Billings and Hasan Ali to compare the IPL and PSL. 
 
While Sam said no other league is currently on the level of the IPL and that everyone is trying to be the second best, Ali said the PSL has the potential to outshine the IPL’s popularity with quality cricket.
 
 
Now, the new viral video is yet another statement on how big the stature of the IPL has become over the years.
 
Watch the full video below:

Also Read

MI vs CSK

IPL 2025: MI vs CSK head-to-head, toss stats in Mumbai, weather forecast

PBKS vs RCB

IPL 2025: PBKS vs RCB head-to-head, Punjab weather forecast, toss stats

PBKS vs RCB

IPL 2025: PBKS vs RCB playing 11, RCB batters vs PBKS bowlers matchups

PBKS vs RCB

IPL 2025: PBKS vs RCB Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

PBKS vs RCB

IPL 2025: PBKS vs RCB pitch report, highest score, stats at Mullanpur

 
 
IPL reigns as the premier T20 competition
 
England's Sam Billings, who is currently participating in the PSL, has previously featured in the IPL and has had the chance to experience both leagues. In a recent interview, Billings was asked to compare the two T20 tournaments. He acknowledged the high level of cricket in both leagues but made it clear that the IPL is still considered the “premier” competition in T20 cricket.
 
Billings shared his opinion, stating that the IPL stands out in terms of quality and stature, claiming it is the ultimate platform for T20 cricket. He remarked that while the PSL is a fantastic league with excellent cricketing talent, the IPL holds a unique position globally, and it is hard to look past its level of competition. Billings emphasised that the IPL has set the benchmark, with other leagues, including the PSL, still striving to reach that level.
 
PSL can challenge IPL’s popularity
 
On the other hand, Pakistan's senior fast bowler Hasan Ali had a different perspective when discussing the PSL’s potential to rival the IPL. Ahead of the season opener, Hasan expressed his belief that the PSL could attract more viewers if the quality of cricket was enhanced. According to him, fans will not hesitate to shift their loyalty if the PSL delivers top-notch cricket and entertainment.
 
He pointed out that if PSL players performed exceptionally well and showcased high-quality cricket, fans would likely “leave” the IPL to watch the PSL. Hasan’s comments reflect a strong belief in the PSL’s growth potential, with the right improvements to the competition’s standard. While acknowledging the IPL’s dominance, he suggested that the PSL could eventually become a strong contender in the T20 league landscape.
   

More From This Section

PBKS vs RCB

IPL 2025 PBKS vs RCB live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

MI vs CSK

IPL 2025: MI vs CSK playing 11, MI batters vs CSK bowlers matchups

MI vs CSK

IPL 2025: MI vs CSK pitch report, highest score, stats at Wankhede Stadium

RR vs LSG Highlights

RR vs LSG Highlights: Avesh's heroics power LSG to a last-over win vs RR

IPL 2025 points table

IPL 2025: Updated points table, team rankings, top ten batters and bowlers

Topics : Indian Premier League Pakistan cricket team T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 20 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

PBKS vs RCB Playing 11RCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportMI vs CSK Playing11MI vs CSK Pitch ReportHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsWipro Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon