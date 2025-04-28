14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi hits second fastest hundred in ipl history

The 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi on Monday proved why RR decided to spend Rs 1.1 crore on him during the IPL 2025 auction as the youngster stood tall when the team needed him most, in a do-or-die clash against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur.
RR was handed a mammoth total of 210 to chase, but Vaibhav seemed like nothing could faze him as he scored a 38-ball 101 and added 166 runs for the first wicket to give RR a fighting chance in the match. In the meantime, Vaibhav broke multiple records, including scoring the fastest century by an Indian and the second-fastest overall. Vaibhav took 35 balls to complete his century, which is two balls fewer than the second-fastest Indian, Yusuf Pathan, and only five balls more than Chris Gayle, who scored a 30-ball century against Pune Warriors India.
Fastest centuries in IPL:
|Player
|Balls
|Match
|Venue
|Date
|CH Gayle
|30
|Royal Challengers Bangalore v Pune Warriors
|Bangalore
|23 April 2013
|Vaibhav Suryavanshi
|35
|Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans
|Jaipur
|28 April 2025
|YK Pathan
|37
|Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians
|Mumbai
|13 March 2010
|DA Miller
|38
|Kings XI Punjab v Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Mohali
|06 May 2013
|Travis Head
|39
|Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Bengaluru
|15 April 2024
|Priyansh Arya
|39
|PBKS v CSK
|Mullanpur Stadium
|08 April 2025
|Will Jacks
|41
|Royal Challengers Bangalore v Gujarat Titans
|Ahmedabad
|28 April 2024
|AC Gilchrist
|42
|Deccan Chargers v Mumbai Indians
|Mumbai
|27 April 2008
|AB de Villiers
|43
|Royal Challengers Bangalore v Gujarat Lions
|Bangalore
|14 May 2016
|DA Warner
|43
|Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders
|Hyderabad
|30 April 2017
|ST Jayasuriya
|45
|Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai
|14 May 2008
|MA Agarwal
|45
|Kings XI Punjab v Rajasthan Royals
|Sharjah
|27 Sep 2020
|Jonny Bairstow
|45
|Kings XI Punjab v KKR
|Eden Gardens
|26 April 2024
|Ishan Kishan
|45
|Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals
|Hyderabad
|23 March 2025
|M Vijay
|46
|Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai
|03 April 2010
|CH Gayle
|46
|Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kings XI Punjab
|Bangalore
|06 May 2011
Youngest player to score an IPL century
Rajasthan Royals’ 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi also created history by becoming the youngest player to score a century in the IPL. Playing against Gujarat Titans, Vaibhav reached his hundred at just 14 years and 32 days, breaking Manish Pandey’s long-standing record set at 19 years and 253 days. Vaibhav, who made his debut earlier this season after Sanju Samson’s injury, needed only 17 balls to complete his landmark knock.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Age
|Opposition
|Ground
|Start Date
|1
|Vaibhav Suryavanshi
|Rajasthan Royals
|14y 23d
|v GT
|Jaipur
|28 Apr 2025
|2
|Manish Pandey (MK Pandey)
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|19y 253d
|v Chargers
|Centurion
|21 May 2009
|3
|Rishabh Pant (RR Pant)
|Delhi Daredevils
|20y 218d
|v SRH
|Delhi
|10 May 2018
|4
|Devdutt Padikkal (D Padikkal)
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|20y 289d
|v RR
|Wankhede
|22 Apr 2021
|5
|Yashasvi Jaiswal (YBK Jaiswal)
|Rajasthan Royals
|21y 123d
|v MI
|Wankhede
|30 Apr 2023
|6
|Yashasvi Jaiswal (YBK Jaiswal)
|Rajasthan Royals
|22y 116d
|v MI
|Jaipur
|22 Apr 2024
|7
|Sanju Samson (SV Samson)
|Delhi Daredevils
|22y 151d
|v Supergiant
|Pune
|11 Apr 2017
|8
|B Sai Sudharsan
|Gujarat Titans
|22y 208d
|v CSK
|Ahmedabad
|10 May 2024
|9
|Prabhsimran Singh
|Punjab Kings
|22y 276d
|v DC
|Delhi
|13 May 2023
|10
|Quinton de Kock (Q de Kock)
|Delhi Daredevils
|23y 122d
|v RCB
|Bengaluru
|17 Apr 2016