14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi hits second fastest hundred in ipl history

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi hits second fastest hundred in ipl history

Vaibhav also became the youngest player to score an IPL century at just 14 years and 32 days of age

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Picture: Sportzpics for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

The 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi on Monday proved why RR decided to spend Rs 1.1 crore on him during the IPL 2025 auction as the youngster stood tall when the team needed him most, in a do-or-die clash against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. 
 
RR was handed a mammoth total of 210 to chase, but Vaibhav seemed like nothing could faze him as he scored a 38-ball 101 and added 166 runs for the first wicket to give RR a fighting chance in the match. In the meantime, Vaibhav broke multiple records, including scoring the fastest century by an Indian and the second-fastest overall. Vaibhav took 35 balls to complete his century, which is two balls fewer than the second-fastest Indian, Yusuf Pathan, and only five balls more than Chris Gayle, who scored a 30-ball century against Pune Warriors India.
 
 
Fastest centuries in IPL:
 
Player Balls Match Venue Date
CH Gayle 30 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Pune Warriors Bangalore 23 April 2013
Vaibhav Suryavanshi 35 Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans Jaipur 28 April 2025
YK Pathan 37 Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians Mumbai 13 March 2010
DA Miller 38 Kings XI Punjab v Royal Challengers Bangalore Mohali 06 May 2013
Travis Head 39 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore Bengaluru 15 April 2024
Priyansh Arya 39 PBKS v CSK Mullanpur Stadium 08 April 2025
Will Jacks 41 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad 28 April 2024
AC Gilchrist 42 Deccan Chargers v Mumbai Indians Mumbai 27 April 2008
AB de Villiers 43 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Gujarat Lions Bangalore 14 May 2016
DA Warner 43 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders Hyderabad 30 April 2017
ST Jayasuriya 45 Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings Mumbai 14 May 2008
MA Agarwal 45 Kings XI Punjab v Rajasthan Royals Sharjah 27 Sep 2020
Jonny Bairstow 45 Kings XI Punjab v KKR Eden Gardens 26 April 2024
Ishan Kishan 45 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals Hyderabad 23 March 2025
M Vijay 46 Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals Chennai 03 April 2010
CH Gayle 46 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kings XI Punjab Bangalore 06 May 2011
CH Gayle 46 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kings XI Punjab Bangalore 06 May 2011

Youngest player to score an IPL century
 
Rajasthan Royals’ 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi also created history by becoming the youngest player to score a century in the IPL. Playing against Gujarat Titans, Vaibhav reached his hundred at just 14 years and 32 days, breaking Manish Pandey’s long-standing record set at 19 years and 253 days. Vaibhav, who made his debut earlier this season after Sanju Samson’s injury, needed only 17 balls to complete his landmark knock.
 
Rank Player Team Age Opposition Ground Start Date
1 Vaibhav Suryavanshi Rajasthan Royals 14y 23d v GT Jaipur 28 Apr 2025
2 Manish Pandey (MK Pandey) Royal Challengers Bangalore 19y 253d v Chargers Centurion 21 May 2009
3 Rishabh Pant (RR Pant) Delhi Daredevils 20y 218d v SRH Delhi 10 May 2018
4 Devdutt Padikkal (D Padikkal) Royal Challengers Bangalore 20y 289d v RR Wankhede 22 Apr 2021
5 Yashasvi Jaiswal (YBK Jaiswal) Rajasthan Royals 21y 123d v MI Wankhede 30 Apr 2023
6 Yashasvi Jaiswal (YBK Jaiswal) Rajasthan Royals 22y 116d v MI Jaipur 22 Apr 2024
7 Sanju Samson (SV Samson) Delhi Daredevils 22y 151d v Supergiant Pune 11 Apr 2017
8 B Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans 22y 208d v CSK Ahmedabad 10 May 2024
9 Prabhsimran Singh Punjab Kings 22y 276d v DC Delhi 13 May 2023
10 Quinton de Kock (Q de Kock) Delhi Daredevils 23y 122d v RCB Bengaluru 17 Apr 2016
 

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

