ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Full list of captains of all eight teams

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, is all set to commence from September 30 to November 2 and will see eight nations competing in a round-robin format across five venues. This is the first women's ODI World Cup in the subcontinent in more than a decade, with a record prize pool and all-female match officials. Organisers are expecting some of the largest crowds in the tournament's history, underlining the sport's growing profile. Each side enters with experienced leadership, and the role of captains will be decisive in shaping their campaigns.

Alyssa Healy (Australia) Alyssa Healy leads Australia after Meg Lanning’s retirement, bringing both experience and pedigree. Since taking charge, she has guided Australia to multiple bilateral series victories, establishing consistency in results. In ODIs, her record as captain reads 24 matches, 19 wins, 4 losses and 1 no result — a success rate above 78%. Healy’s sharp wicketkeeping, attacking batting and ability to read match situations make her one of the tournament’s most reliable leaders. Nigar Sultana Joty (Bangladesh) Nigar Sultana Joty continues to shape Bangladesh’s rise as a competitive ODI side. Appointed in 2021, she has overseen steady progress, including qualification for back-to-back World Cups. Her ODI captaincy record stands at 37 matches with 14 wins, highlighted by victories against higher-ranked opponents such as India and South Africa. Calm under pressure, Joty has become central to Bangladesh’s growing presence in global cricket.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (England) Nat Sciver-Brunt steps into the World Cup as England’s captain with extensive international experience. A premier all-rounder, she has already contributed heavily to England’s success over the past decade, including the 2017 title win. Since taking over leadership duties in 2025, she holds a promising record of nine wins from her first 12 matches. Sciver-Brunt is expected to provide balance and composure to an England side in transition. Harmanpreet Kaur (India) Harmanpreet Kaur leads the host nation with a reputation for bold captaincy and decisive innings in high-pressure situations. Her leadership has brought India series wins against major sides, and she was at the helm during the 2022 World Cup semifinal run. Kaur has spoken of the responsibility of captaining in front of home fans, where expectations are at their peak. India, still in search of a first World Cup title, will depend on her to marshal resources and maintain composure.

Sophie Devine (New Zealand) Sophie Devine has captained New Zealand since 2020, shaping them into a side known for assertive cricket. Her tenure includes competitive results against stronger opposition, and she remains one of the game’s most effective all-rounders. Devine’s leadership has balanced youth with experience, and her ability to influence games with both bat and ball keeps New Zealand competitive. Fatima Sana (Pakistan) Fatima Sana, still in the early stages of her leadership career, heads into her first World Cup as Pakistan’s captain. A young all-rounder, she has already played a key role in Pakistan’s recent ODI improvements, particularly in familiar conditions. Her ODI captaincy record is limited, but she has impressed selectors with her tactical approach and focus on team cohesion. Pakistan’s push for a maiden knockout appearance will test her leadership further.