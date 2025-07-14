Ravindra Jadeja: The only Mr consistent of Tests in Gautam Gambhir era

The Indian cricket team is currently navigating one of its most challenging phases in recent red-ball history. In their last 13 completed Tests, India have managed to win just four matches, draw one, and suffer eight defeats. This difficult stretch includes a shocking 0–3 whitewash at home against New Zealand—a first in over a decade—and a 1–3 defeat to Australia that saw them relinquish the Border–Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in ten years.

Gautam Gambhir, who took over the reins from Rahul Dravid in 2024. Gambhir's red-ball strategy has revolved heavily around the inclusion of multiple all-rounders—a ploy designed to deepen the batting line-up and offer more bowling options. While this tactic worked wonders in white-ball formats, with India even clinching the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, its translation into Test cricket has been far less convincing. These results have come under the new leadership of head coach

Ravindra Jadeja has stood tall as the lone ray of sunshine. ALSO READ: ENG vs IND 3rd Test: Jadeja's brave knock in vain as ENG clinch thriller In most matches, the so-called all-rounders have delivered in only one department, if at all. The lack of consistent dual-impact performances has left India exposed to both batting collapses and bowling fatigue. However, amidst the underwhelming returns from India’s all-round department,has stood tall as the lone ray of sunshine. In a team still trying to find the right balance and rhythm under a new coaching philosophy, Jadeja’s consistency—even if not always spectacular—has offered a much-needed sense of stability. While the larger experiment of relying on all-rounders is yet to find its feet in Test cricket, Ravindra Jadeja continues to quietly remind the cricketing world why he’s among the finest red-ball all-rounders of his generation.

But how has Jadeja fared in numbers so far in the Gautam Gambhir era? Take a look. India vs Bangladesh 2024: Strong Start to Gambhir Era Gambhir’s first assignment as Test coach saw India hosting Bangladesh, where Jadeja underlined his all-round pedigree. In the first Test, when India’s top order crumbled, it was Jadeja’s composed 86 that helped resurrect the innings alongside Ashwin. With the ball, he added further value by taking five wickets, playing a crucial role in India’s comfortable win. Though his bat didn’t speak loudly in the second Test (8 runs), he still contributed with the ball—four wickets—to seal the series 2–0. If not dominant in both roles at once, Jadeja still ensured impact in every game.

India vs New Zealand 2024: Lone Spark in a Tough Series In a series India would rather forget—losing 0–3 at home—Jadeja still stood up when needed. While he had a quiet first Test (5 runs, 3 wickets), he bounced back in the second with a solid 80-run effort and three wickets, showcasing his value even when others failed. The third Test was arguably his best of the series—10 wickets in the match. His batting contribution was minimal (20 runs), but Jadeja’s bowling was instrumental in keeping India competitive. Though the team faltered, Jadeja remained a pillar of contribution, especially with the ball.

Australia vs India 2024–25: Adjusting Roles, Adapting Quickly Jadeja missed the first two Tests but returned in the third and made an immediate statement with the bat—a fluent 77-run knock that helped India post a strong total. Even though he couldn’t claim a wicket, he contributed as a batter with patience and intent. In the fourth Test, Jadeja was India’s best bowler, bagging four wickets, though he scored just 19 runs. The fifth Test was a rare complete off-game for him—no wickets, 39 runs—but across the series, Jadeja showed the ability to respond to specific match demands, whether with bat or ball.

England vs India 2025: Jadeja Leads with the Bat in Transition Phase With India entering a new era post the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Jadeja remained a vital cog. In the first Test against England, he managed only 36 runs and a solitary wicket, but the second Test saw him step up significantly with the bat—89 in the first innings and 69 in the second. While he just took one wicket, his 158-run match tally was a crucial reason why India registered their first-ever win at Edgbaston. In the third Test again, Jadeja contributed heavily with the bat, scoring 72 runs in the first innings and 61 not out runs in the second. He only took one wicket, but again he was there for India—at least in one role, if not both—as an all-rounder, cementing his position as Mr Consistent.

Overall Performance of Indian All-rounders Under Gambhir Now coming to overall stats for all-rounders in Gambhir era , Jadeja—with 661 runs and 31 wickets—has justified his position as an all-rounder. Sundar took 23 wickets in seven matches, including 11 in his first match, and scored only 290 runs, while Reddy, in a similar number of matches, scored only 334, including a 114-run innings, but has only six wickets to his name. Now-retired Ashwin, in six matches, took 22 wickets but scored just 197 runs despite starting with a 113-run innings, while Thakur, in the only game he played, took only two wickets and scored five runs.