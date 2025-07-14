MI New York beat Washington Freedom to lift Major League Cricket Trophy

MI New York clinched their second Major League Cricket Trophy in three years defeating Washington Freedom by five runs with former South African keeper-batter Quinton de Kock smashing a fine half-century at the Grand Prairie Stadium here.
De Kock's 46-ball 77, studded with six boundaries and four sixes, helped MI New York, owned by IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, to a competitive 180 for 7 in 20 overs.
In reply, Washington Freedom could only manage 175/4 despite New Zealand opening batter Rachin Ravindra's quick-fire 70 (41 balls) and country-mate Glenn Phillips unbeaten 34-ball 48.
MI New York openers Monank Patel (28) and De Kock laid the platform for a fighting total with a 72-run stand before West Indian Nichola Pooran (21) and De Kock put up another half-century partnership.
New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson (3/21) was the most successful Washington Freedom bowler, accounting for both the openers and the dangerous Kieron Pollard for a duck.
Washington Freedom were off to a bad start, losing opener Mitchell Owen and Andries Gous for duck before Ravindra and Jack Edwards steadied the innings with an 84-run third-wicket stand.
But the departure of Ravindra as he tried to go for a big hit to accelerate the run-rate in the 16th over saw Washington Freedom lose the way.
This is Mumbai Indians' 13th major title globally, and their third in 2025, following MI Cape Town's SA20 win and the Mumbai Indians Women's triumph in the WPL earlier this year.
Brief scores: MI New York 180 for 7 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 77, Lockie Ferguson 3/21) beat Washington Freedom 175 for 5 in 20 overs (Rachin Ravindra 70, Glenn Phillips 48 not out; Trent Boult 2/32, Rushil Ugarkar 2/32).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app