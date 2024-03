RCB's Ellyse Perry won the orange cap for scoring 347 runs in nine matches. The Australian batter hit two 50s and finished with an average of 69.40. She was awarded Rs 5 lakh for her outstanding batting performance.

Shreyanka Patil of the champions RCB bagged the purple cap for the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 13 dismissals to her credit. She was awarded Rs 5 lakh.

During the league phase, the Delhi Capitals had amassed 12 points in 8 matches, while defending champions Mumbai Indians had finished second on the WPL 2024 points table with 10 points. The champions RCB were third in the final league standings before the playoff stage. RCB had outclassed MI in the playoffs before upstaging table-toppers DC in the final.