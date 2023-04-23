RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Faf, Maxwell add 50 off 23; Bangalore 62/2
Indian Premier League 2023, RCB vs RR Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals, who sit pretty at the top of the table, travel to Bengaluru to face the Royal Challengers Bangalore
BS Web Team New Delhi
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023 ...Read More
No article available in this category.
Topics : Sanju Samson Virat Kohli Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajasthan Royals Faf du Plessis Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings
First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 3:44 PM IST